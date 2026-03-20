WhatsApp set for biggest overhaul, usernames to make debut soon

WhatsApp is reportedly set for its biggest platform revamp which would include transition from phone numbers to usernames and unique IDs, allowing users to send messages and make voice or video calls without sharing their phone numbers. This feature will add an extra layer of privacy for people and make it easier to reach businesses on WhatsApp. (REUTERS)

The platform is expected to roll out usernames by June 2026 globally, Economic Times reported, citing people aware of the development who added that both consumers as well as businesses will be able to reserve unique handles such as HDFC Bank' or 'Ben Clark' after the overhaul, similar to platforms like Instagram.

WhatsApp confirmed the development, the report said. “We're excited to bring usernames to WhatsApp in the future to help people connect with friends, groups, and businesses without having to share their phone numbers,” it quoted a company spokesperson.

"This feature will add an extra layer of privacy for people and make it easier to reach businesses on WhatsApp. We'll have more to share when it's ready," the spokesperson added.

WhatsApp will be offering it as an "optional privacy feature," giving users a choice to continue with phone numbers as well.

This option was crucial to avoid disruptions and ensure that users do not shift to competing platforms such as Telegram or Signal, the above-mentioned people said.

The move to usernames is aimed at increasing user privacy, making spam control stronger, and improving discoverability on the platform, experts said.

Dynamic pricing for businesses WhatsApp will also introduce a feature involving ‘dynamic pricing’ for businesses, which would require bidding maximum price in real-time to have marketing messages sent on the platform.

Beta testing for new pricing will run through the second half of 2026 and is expected to go live in the second quarter of 2027, the report added.

"It is going to be a major revenue unlock for WhatsApp, which has been stuck on per-message pricing for almost a decade now," it quoted a communications sector executive involved in the testing as saying.

This Facebook ad model marks one of the biggest developments for WhatsApp since it started monetising enterprise messaging nearly a decade ago. The platform's efforts to monetise features like Channels, Communities and Status Ads have failed to takeoff at the pace intended.

Hurdles ahead? While the changes are expected to bring more privacy and reduce spam, the platform's increasing control over conversations could raise questions around data ownership and ecosystem lock-in, according to the executives cited in the report.

"Over-the-top (OTT) communications platforms are facing mounting regulatory pressures across Europe, India and the Middle East, as they offer competing services to telecom channels, which are deeply regulated," one of them said.

That sword will continue to hang on them, whether or not telecom numbers are used, the person said, citing the telecom department's mandate on SIM-binding that will continue to be applicable.

WhatsApp's platform overhaul is primarily aimed at opening avenues for ad-based revenues and prepare for AI driven interactions, where businesses and Al agents interact with users through chat interfaces.

"This is about locking in the eco-system," the executive quoted above said.

"WhatsApp is already the leader in business messaging, and it wants to ensure those conversations stay on the platform.