'Deeply concerning': UK PM reacts to stabbing on Huntingdon-bound train

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Saturday said that the stabbing on a Huntingdon-bound train on Saturday was "deeply concerning".

"The appalling incident on a train near Huntingdon is deeply concerning," he said in a post on X, as police announced two people had been arrested and a number of people taken to hospital.

He also wrote that his thoughts are with those affected by the incident, thanking the emergency services for their response. “Anyone in the area should follow the advice of the police,” he added.

Cambridgeshire mayor reacts

Meanwhile, Paul Bristow, mayor of Peterborough and Cambridgeshire, said, “Thoughts and prayers with everyone affected," adding that he has heard reports of “horrendous scenes” from the train incident. “Cambridgeshire Police are at the scene and two people have been arrested,” he wrote on X.

London North Eastern Railway said that their “immediate concern is for the welfare of customers and crew onboard” the train. In a post on X, it said that the railway is gathering all the details of the incident.

Multiple people were reportedly stabbed on a train heading to the United Kingdom's Huntington. Two arrests were made after Cambridgeshire Police received a call regarding the incident. The train was stopped by two individuals who were arrested afterwards.

Cambridgeshire police said they were called at 19:39 GMT (1:09 am IST) after reports stated that multiple people had been stabbed on a train. "Armed officers attended, and the train was stopped at Huntingdon, where two men were arrested. A number of people have been taken to the hospital," news agency Reuters reported, quoting a police statement.

The British Transport Police (BTP) also reacted to the incident, stating that the officers were assisting the Cambridgeshire Police in responding to the incident.