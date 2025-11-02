'Do not travel' warning after Huntingdon train stabbing. When will services resume?

A brutal stabbing incident on a Huntingdon-bound train has hit services, with trains reportedly expected to be delayed by over 60 minutes or rescheduled. The Huntingdon, England, train station in Cambridgeshire is seen after people were stabbed on a train.(AP)

Services were hit after many of those travelling on a train headed to the Cambridgeshire town were allegedly stabbed, following which the train was stopped.

Two people were arrested after police intervention, but their motive is unclear. While there is no official data on the number of people injured in the attack, the Cambridgeshire Police say that many were hospitalised.

'Do not travel' advise to passengers

Without directly referencing the stabbing, the London North Eastern Railway (LNER) later issued a statement acknowledging that "an incident" had taken place on one of its trains.

"Our immediate concern is for the welfare of our customers and crew who are on board. We are in the process of gathering all the details we can and are liaising with British Transport Police," the Railways said in a tweet.

Customers were advised to defer their journeys and were given information on their ticket validity. In a detailed update after the stabbing incident, the London North Eastern Travel also said that their advice is 'Do Not Travel'.

"Please defer your travel where you can. Your existing ticket will be valid to use up to and including Monday 03 November. Please make a new seat reservation for your newly intended journey," the Railways said.

It also said that a rail replacement transport has been organised to operate from London Kings Cross, Huntingdon and Peterborough.

Book hotel, claim cost of stay

Addressing concerns over inconvenience to passengers if they defer their travel plans, the LNER also offered them to book a hotel for the night and claim the cost their stay to customers@lner.co.uk.

"Please include a copy of your train tickets and your hotel receipt. Alternatively you can claim back the cost of a taxi to complete your journey," the LNER said.

What about those who already began travel?

People who are already aboard an LNER service train will be regularly informed about their travel updates by their respective Train Manager, the Railways said.

“If you need any urgent help – onward travel connections / flights, medical needs etc. please speak to a member of the on train team or call our Customer Services Team on 03457 225 333,” the LNER said.

People who have arrived at their respective train stations have also been asked to defer travel and get in touch with the station staff in case they require hotel accommodation.