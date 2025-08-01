British Sikh man, 30, stabbed to death in London; suspect charged with murder

The UK police believes that a British Sikh man was stabbed to death last week in London allegedly by people known to each other, reported PTI. Met’s Specialist Crime North unit’s Detective Chief Inspector said that the detectives believe the stabbing to be an “isolated incident”.(Representational Photo/AFP)

The victim was officially identified last week on Thursday as 30-year-old Gurmuk Singh, alias Gary. He reportedly died in Felbrigge Road in East London’s Ilford on Wednesday, July 23.

“Police were called by the London Ambulance Service to reports of an altercation at a residential address…Officers attended as Gary was treated for stab wounds. Despite the best efforts of the paramedics, he sadly died at the scene,” said the Met Police statement.

According to the police, a 27-year-old suspect, identified as Amardeep Singh, has been arrested. He has also been charged with one count of murder and is due to be presented at a court in London's Old Bailey for trial on January 5, 2026. Till then, he will stay in custody.

Apart from Amardeep, other people have also been arrested in connection with the stabbing but have been released on bail till October as cops continue to probe the case. Those arrested include a 29-year-old man and three women aged 29, 30 and 54.

The reason behind the suspected murder is not yet clear.

‘Well-loved man’

Gary’s family described him as a “well-loved man” and a “social butterfly”, adding that he will be deeply missed.

The family said in a statement, released by the police, “Gary was a well-loved man who had a remarkable ability to connect with everyone he met.”

“A true social butterfly, nothing brought him more joy than being surrounded by his family. Gary will be deeply missed, but his memory will live on in our hearts forever,” they added.

‘Isolated incident’

According to the post-mortem report, the victim died due to a stab injury to the left thigh. An inquest has been opened and subsequently adjourned as the probe into the stabbing is ongoing.

Met’s Specialist Crime North unit’s Detective Chief Inspector Joanna Yorke said that the detectives believe the stabbing to be an “isolated incident”.

“An incident of this nature sends shockwaves throughout the local area and we understand the direct impact on the community. People can expect to see an uptick in police presence while officers conduct initial investigations. Please do not hesitate to speak to them if you have any concerns at all,” PTI quoted her as saying.

With inputs from PTI.