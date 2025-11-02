9 suffer life-threatening injuries, 2 arrested: What we know about the Huntingdon train stabbing

At least nine people suffered life-threatening injuries after a mass stabbing on a London-bound train in the United Kingdom’s Cambridgeshire. As per officials, a total of 10 people had to be hospitalized due to the Huntingdon stabbing attack. British Transport Police said that the counter-terrorism police are supporting their investigation. (Representational Photo/X/@BTP)

The British Transport police said that the stabbing has been declared as a major incident and that the counter-terrorism police are supporting their investigation.

Here’s what happened and what we know so far-

The shocking multiple stabbing took place early Saturday evening on a train as it headed towards Huntingdon in Cambridgeshire, which is a market town just a few miles away from Cambridge city, home to the prestigious Cambridge University.

The British Transport Police promptly responded to the incident and said that two people were arrested by Cambridgeshire Police. “The train involved was the 6.25pm service from Doncaster to London King’s Cross,” it said.

A little later, the British Transport Police said that ten people were taken to hospital. It added that “nine are believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries” and that “a major incident has been declared” and counter-terrorism police are supporting their investigation. There have been no fatalities so far.

Chief Superintendent Chris Casey called the incident “shocking” and said that they are “conducting urgent enquiries to establish what has happened”. “At this early stage it would not be appropriate to speculate on the causes of the incident,” he said.

