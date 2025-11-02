9 suffer life-threatening injuries, 2 arrested: What we know about the Huntingdon train stabbing
Published on: Nov 02, 2025 07:53 am IST
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the incident “appalling” and “deeply concerning” and urged people to follow the advice of the police.
At least nine people suffered life-threatening injuries after a mass stabbing on a London-bound train in the United Kingdom’s Cambridgeshire. As per officials, a total of 10 people had to be hospitalized due to the Huntingdon stabbing attack.
The British Transport police said that the stabbing has been declared as a major incident and that the counter-terrorism police are supporting their investigation.
Here’s what happened and what we know so far-
- The shocking multiple stabbing took place early Saturday evening on a train as it headed towards Huntingdon in Cambridgeshire, which is a market town just a few miles away from Cambridge city, home to the prestigious Cambridge University.
- The British Transport Police promptly responded to the incident and said that two people were arrested by Cambridgeshire Police. “The train involved was the 6.25pm service from Doncaster to London King’s Cross,” it said.
- A little later, the British Transport Police said that ten people were taken to hospital. It added that “nine are believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries” and that “a major incident has been declared” and counter-terrorism police are supporting their investigation. There have been no fatalities so far.
- Chief Superintendent Chris Casey called the incident “shocking” and said that they are “conducting urgent enquiries to establish what has happened”. “At this early stage it would not be appropriate to speculate on the causes of the incident,” he said.
- “Our response is ongoing at the station and will be for some time. Cordons are in place and trains are not currently running through the area, and there are also some road closures. I thank the public for their patience and their cooperation this evening which has already greatly assisted our policing response,” he added.
- UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the incident “appalling” and “deeply concerning”. “My thoughts are with all those affected, and my thanks go to the emergency services for their response. Anyone in the area should follow the advice of the police,” he wrote in a post on X.
- The identity of the two people who have been arrested in connection with the stabbing has not yet been released and also those who suffered injuries have not yet been identified.
- An eyewitness, a London Underground worker identified as Dean McFarlane, while describing what he saw said that the train pulled in with a bleeding passenger onboard and that after the train arrived, he saw several people running down the platform bleeding, reported BBC. He said that one man wearing a white shirt was "completely covered in blood". He also added that he assisted some passengers who were experiencing panic attacks.
