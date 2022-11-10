Home / World News / Hurricane Nicole barrels into Florida's Atlantic coast

Hurricane Nicole barrels into Florida's Atlantic coast

world news
Published on Nov 10, 2022 02:44 PM IST

Hurricane Nicole: Nicole was upgraded from a tropical storm to a Category 1 hurricane as it thrashed the Bahamas on Wednesday.

Hurricane Nicole: People brave rain and heavy winds to visit the waterfront along the Jensen Beach Causeway.(AP)
Hurricane Nicole: People brave rain and heavy winds to visit the waterfront along the Jensen Beach Causeway.(AP)
Reuters |

Hurricane Nicole barreled into Florida's Atlantic shoreline early on Thursday with a brew of heavy downpours, fierce winds and a treacherous surge of ocean surf that threatened coastal areas still reeling from the last major storm six weeks ago.

Nicole was upgraded from a tropical storm to a Category 1 hurricane as it thrashed the Bahamas on Wednesday. It was packing sustained winds of up to 75 mph (120 kph) as it made landfall along the east coast of Florida north of Miami, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The storm slammed ashore around 3 a.m. EST at Vero Beach, about 100 miles from the affluent resort city of Boca Raton.

A hurricane warning was posted for a 240-mile coastal stretch that included the Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral, where NASA's big, new moon rocket stood exposed to the elements and anchored to its launch pad to ride out the storm.

The hurricane center also issued storm-surge advisories for much of Florida's Atlantic coast, warning that wind-driven waves would wash over beaches and rush inland to flood low-lying areas well beyond the shore.

Read more: Watch: Donald Trump calls US House speaker Nancy Pelosi ‘an animal’

Storm surges wreaked havoc along the state's Gulf Coast and its eastern seaboard when Hurricane Ian crashed ashore on Sept. 28 and plowed across the Florida Peninsula to the Atlantic, causing an estimated $60 billion in damage and killing more than 140 people.

Nicole is expected to pack less punch at landfall than Ian, which struck Florida as a major Category 4 storm. Authorities warned, however, that Nicole still posed a formidable threat, especially to structures and coastal foundations weakened by Ian.

"Dozens upon dozens" of oceanside buildings in Volusia County, including high-rise condominiums, have been declared structurally unsafe since Ian, with some now "in imminent danger of collapsing" from further shoreline erosion, Sheriff Mike Chitwood said.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
florida
florida

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 10, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out