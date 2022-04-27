Husband of Karachi University blast suicide bomber 'beaming with pride': Report

The husband of 30-year-old Shaari Baloch who blew herself up in Karachi University killing three Chinese nationals on Tuesday has reportedly posted a tweet expressing his pride in his wife's 'selfless act', reports quoting Afghanistan journalist Bashir Ahmad Gwakh claimed. "Shari Jan, your selfless act has left me speechless but I am also beaming with pride today. Mahroch and Meer Hassan will grow into very proud humans thinking what a great woman their mother was. You will continue to remain an important part of our lives," the purpoted tweet of Habitan Bashir Baloch, who has been identified by the Karachi suicide attacker's husband, read.

The Baloch Liberation Army claimed responsibility for the attack which was carried out by the first female 'fidayee'. According to the detailed statement, issued by the Balochistan Liberation Army, Shaari Baloch alias Bramsh was a resident of Nazar Abad Turbat. 30-year-old Shaari was highly educated with a masters in Zoology and was pursuing MPhil. "She was also working as a science teacher in a secondary school. As a student, Shaari had remained a member of Baloch students' organisation and was aware of Baloch genocide and occupation of Balochistan," a purported statement of the BLA said.

"She added a new chapter to the Baloch resistance history by becoming the first female fidayee of Baloch nation," the statement said.

According to reports, Shaari Baloch is survived by her husband and two children -- eight-year-old Mahrosh and four-year-old Meer Hassan. Her husband is believed to be a dentist. Her father was a government servant.

"The family is well educated and had no connection with armed groups which shows how the Baloch youth see the situation in Balochistan," journalist Bashir Ahmad Gwakh commented.

Pakistan media has found Shaari's act surprising given her education and her family background. According to The Express Tribune, Shaari posted a goodbye message on what is believed to be her Twitter account, some 10 hours before the operation.

