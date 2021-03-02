Hydroxychloroquine shouldn’t be used as Covid preventive, says WHO
Anti-inflammatory drug hydroxychloroquine should not be used in efforts to prevent infection with Covid-19, according to the World Health Organization.
A WHO expert panel found that the medicine had no meaningful effect on deaths or hospitalizations and may even increase the risk of adverse effects, the group said in a statement Tuesday.
Hydroxychloroquine was touted as a Covid-19 treatment by former President Donald Trump and later deemed ineffective. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration revoked its authorization after just a few months when research showed the drug didn’t work against the virus.
The WHO’s recommendation is based on evidence from six randomized controlled trials with more than 6,000 participants with or without known exposure to a person with Covid-19.
Hydroxychloroquine is therefore no longer considered a research priority and resources should be used to evaluate other promising preventive drugs, the WHO said.
Joe Biden, who took over as president on January 20, was vaccinated publicly against the coronavirus on December 21 but the Trumps' vaccinations had not been revealed previously.
Texas was hit with historic snowfall and single-digit temperatures in an icy blast that cut across the Deep South for days starting Feb.
