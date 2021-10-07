Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IBM tells US staff to get vaccine by December 8 or face suspension

Published on Oct 07, 2021 11:22 PM IST
Bloomberg | | Posted by Sharangee Dutta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

International Business Machines Corp said all of its US-based employees must be vaccinated by December 8 or be put on unpaid suspension. 

The Armonk, New York-based company told workers that because it’s a government contractor, it’s required to adhere to President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for federal contractors.

IBM said the new mandate will apply to all US employees regardless of where they work or how often they go into a company office and will offer “limited” medical or religious exemptions. The decision was prompted by “the continued spread of Covid-19, local clinical conditions around IBM sites, and the reality that vaccines are readily available nationwide,” a company spokeswoman said in a statement. “As we’ve said throughout the pandemic, IBM’s health and safety practices are driven by science.”

CNBC earlier reported on the mandate. 

In June, IBM told US employees to return to the office by September but was then forced to shut down New York City locations amid rising Covid-19 cases in August.

