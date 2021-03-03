IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / ICC probes alleged war crimes in Palestinian territories, Israel condemns decision
Fatou Bensouda said in a statement the probe will be conducted “independently, impartially and objectively, without fear or favor.”(AP)
Fatou Bensouda said in a statement the probe will be conducted “independently, impartially and objectively, without fear or favor.”(AP)
world news

ICC probes alleged war crimes in Palestinian territories, Israel condemns decision

  • Israel foreign minister called it “an act of moral and legal bankruptcy” and said Israel “will take every step necessary to protect its citizens and soldiers from legal persecution.
READ FULL STORY
Posted by Kunal Gaurav | AP, The Hague
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 09:40 PM IST

The Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court said Wednesday she has launched an investigation into alleged crimes in the Palestinian territories, plunging the court into the midst of one of the most fraught conflicts of the past half century.

Fatou Bensouda said in a statement the probe will look into “crimes within the jurisdiction of the Court that are alleged to have been committed" since June 13, 2014, and that the investigation will be conducted “independently, impartially and objectively, without fear or favor.”

Israel swiftly condemned the decision.

Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi called it “an act of moral and legal bankruptcy” and said Israel “will take every step necessary to protect its citizens and soldiers from legal persecution.

Bensouda said in 2019 there was a “reasonable basis” to open a war crimes probe into Israeli military actions in the Gaza Strip as well as Israeli settlement activity in the occupied West Bank.

Following that assessment, she asked judges to rule on the extent of the court’s jurisdiction in the troubled region. They did that last month, saying that the court’s jurisdiction extends to territories occupied by Israel in the 1967 Mideast war.

The Palestinian Authority welcomed Wednesday’s move.

“This long-awaited step serves Palestine’s vigorous effort to achieve justice and accountability as indispensable bases for peace,” the Palestinian Foreign Ministry said. It called for concluding the investigation quickly because “the crimes committed by the occupation’s leaders against the Palestinian people are lasting, systematic and far-reaching.”

The Palestinians joined the court in 2015 and have long pushed for an investigation of Israel, which is not a member of the court. The Palestinians asked the court to probe Israeli actions during its 2014 war against Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip, as well as Israel’s construction of settlements in the occupied West Bank and annexed east Jerusalem.

In the past, Israeli officials have accused the court of overstepping its bounds, saying the Palestinians are not an independent sovereign state. Officials say that Israel has been unfairly singled out and reject the allegations. They say military actions in Gaza were acts of self-defense and the status of the West Bank is disputed and must be resolved through negotiations.

Bensouda, however, said there is a “reasonable basis to proceed and there are admissible potential cases.” At the same time, she said the investigation will “allow for a continuing assessment of actions being taken at the domestic level in accordance with the principle of complementarity.”

Eugene Kontorovich, director of international law at the Kohelet Policy Forum, a conservative Israeli think tank, said the court’s investigation “is entirely unjustified -- and predictable, given its longstanding lawless bias against the Jewish state.”

Israel has also argued that its military justice system is independent and capable of investigating itself. The ICC was set up to deal with crimes in countries where authorities are unable or unwilling to launch meaningful prosecutions.

The Palestinians and human rights groups say Israel’s military justice system is biased and routinely whitewashes abuses by soldiers.

The investigation will likely also look into alleged crimes by Palestinian militants. Bensouda has said her probe would look into the actions of Hamas, which fired rockets indiscriminately into Israel during the 2014 war.

Israel blames Hamas and other militant groups for Palestinian war casualties, saying the militants use residential areas as cover to launch rockets and leave the military no choice but to strike back.

Hamas welcomed the initiation of the investigation and called on Bensouda to “resist any pressure” that could scuttle the process.

“This is a step forward to implement justice, punish the occupation and do justice to the Palestinian people,” Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem told the Associated Press.

Asked whether the investigation can also cover rocket attacks by his group, he said that Hamas “is totally certain that its resistance of the occupation is legitimate" under international law.

Bensouda said that priorities in the investigation will be “determined in due time” based on constraints including the coronavirus pandemic, limited resources and prosecutors' existing heavy workload.

“Such challenges, however, as daunting and complex as they are, cannot divert us from ultimately discharging the responsibilities that the Rome Statute places upon the Office,” she said, referring to the court’s founding treaty.

Israel captured the West Bank, east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip in the 1967 Mideast war. The Palestinians claim all three areas for a future independent state, a position that has widespread international support.

Israel annexed east Jerusalem, home to the city’s most important religious sites, after the 1967 war and considers it part of its capital. It says the West Bank is disputed, not occupied, and withdrew from Gaza in 2005. The Hamas militant group seized control of Gaza two years later from the internationally recognized Palestinian Authority.

Human Rights Watch welcomed the court's move as a step toward justice for Israeli and Palestinian victims.

“The court’s crowded docket shouldn’t deter the prosecutor’s office from doggedly pursuing cases against anyone credibly implicated in such crimes,” said Balkees Jarrah, associate international justice director at Human Rights Watch.

“All eyes will also be on the next prosecutor Karim Khan to pick up the baton and expeditiously move forward while demonstrating firm independence in seeking to hold even the most powerful to account,” Jarrah added. "ICC member countries should stand ready to fiercely protect the court’s work from any political pressure.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
israel international criminal court
Close
Police said they have bolstered security in Washington after intelligence uncovered a "possible plot to breach the Capitol" on March 4.(AFP)
Police said they have bolstered security in Washington after intelligence uncovered a "possible plot to breach the Capitol" on March 4.(AFP)
world news

US Police uncover ‘possible plot’ by militia to breach Capitol on March 4

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 10:24 PM IST
  • The threat comes nearly two months after thousands of supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol in a violent insurrection.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., US.(Bloomberg)
US President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., US.(Bloomberg)
world news

Biden signs off on tighter eligibility for $1,400 stimulus checks

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 10:22 PM IST
Democratic Senators including Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire had advocated tighter targeting of help.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former PM Yousuf Gilani defeated minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh.(AP File Photo)
Former PM Yousuf Gilani defeated minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh.(AP File Photo)
world news

Ex-PM Gilani's party defeats Pak PM Imran Khan's candidate in senate polls

ANI, Islamabad
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 10:00 PM IST
After the result was announced, Shaikh and Gilani shook hands and hugged each other. The news of Shaikh's defeat was told to him by Zain Qureshi -- who was the minister's polling agent, according to Geo News.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A file photo of Taliban prisoners looking through the door of a prison after an attack in the city of Jalalabad in Afghanistan. (AP)
A file photo of Taliban prisoners looking through the door of a prison after an attack in the city of Jalalabad in Afghanistan. (AP)
world news

Pak should be on FATF ‘black list’ for role in Afghanistan: Canadian think tank

By Anirudh Bhattacharyya I Edited by Nadim Siraj
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 09:57 PM IST
Macdonald Laurier Institute (MLI) made the observation in a report titled “Ending Pakistan’s Proxy War in Afghanistan”. It has been authored by Chris Alexander, who was Canada’s citizenship and immigration minister from 2013-2015
READ FULL STORY
Close
Fatou Bensouda said in a statement the probe will be conducted “independently, impartially and objectively, without fear or favor.”(AP)
Fatou Bensouda said in a statement the probe will be conducted “independently, impartially and objectively, without fear or favor.”(AP)
world news

ICC probes alleged war crimes in Palestinian territories

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | AP, The Hague
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 09:40 PM IST
  • Israel foreign minister called it “an act of moral and legal bankruptcy” and said Israel “will take every step necessary to protect its citizens and soldiers from legal persecution.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US Rep. Ronny Jackson of Texas speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida.(REUTERS)
US Rep. Ronny Jackson of Texas speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida.(REUTERS)
world news

Former top White House doctor drank on duty, made sexual comments: Report

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 09:14 PM IST
  • The investigation reportedly led to the conclusion that Ronny Jackson failed to treat his subordinates with dignity and respect.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Google is pledging it will not use other technology to replace the cookie or build features inside Chrome to allow itself access to that data.(REUTERS)
Google is pledging it will not use other technology to replace the cookie or build features inside Chrome to allow itself access to that data.(REUTERS)
world news

Google won't use other web tracking tools after phasing out cookies

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 09:07 PM IST
Google first announced it would get rid of third-party cookies, early last year to meet growing data privacy standards in Europe and the United States.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Markle lived at Kensington Palace for nearly a year after her marriage to Prince Harry in May 2018.(AFP)
Markle lived at Kensington Palace for nearly a year after her marriage to Prince Harry in May 2018.(AFP)
world news

Meghan Markle says allegations of bullying brought against her false: Report

PTI, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 08:51 PM IST
Markle lived at Kensington Palace for nearly a year after her marriage to Prince Harry in May 2018.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Facebook has emerged as a major source of news consumption in recent years.(Representative photo/Reuters)
Facebook has emerged as a major source of news consumption in recent years.(Representative photo/Reuters)
world news

Far-right misinformation has more engagement on Facebook: Research

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 08:49 PM IST
The researchers from New York University based their study on Facebook's CrowdTangle tool and obtained list of pages and public posts from independent data providers and fact-checking websites.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Flames are seen at the production facility of Saudi Aramco's Shaybah oilfield in the Empty Quarter, Saudi Arabia.(REUTERS / File Photo)
Flames are seen at the production facility of Saudi Aramco's Shaybah oilfield in the Empty Quarter, Saudi Arabia.(REUTERS / File Photo)
world news

Saudi Arabia to ship gas to South Korea and take carbon dioxide back

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 08:35 PM IST
Saudi Aramco uses carbon dioxide to pump more oil out of the ground in a process known as enhanced oil recovery.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A man walks past a signpost of India's Serum Institute, the world's largest maker of vaccines.(REUTERS)
A man walks past a signpost of India's Serum Institute, the world's largest maker of vaccines.(REUTERS)
world news

UK to receive 10 mn AstraZeneca Covid vaccine doses from India's Serum Institute

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 08:29 PM IST
SII, the world's largest vaccine manufacturer by volume, is mass producing the AstraZeneca vaccine, developed with Oxford University, for dozens of poor and middle-income countries.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A law enforcement officer examines the scene of a deadly crash in Holtville, California.(AP)
A law enforcement officer examines the scene of a deadly crash in Holtville, California.(AP)
world news

California crash kills 13 on route for illegal border crossings

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 08:21 PM IST
  • The cause of the collision was undetermined and it also was unknown why so many people were crammed into a vehicle built to hold eight people safely.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In this file photo. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), waves to the supporters during an anti-government protest rally organized by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of political opposition parties, in Lahore, Pakistan. (REUTERS)
In this file photo. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), waves to the supporters during an anti-government protest rally organized by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of political opposition parties, in Lahore, Pakistan. (REUTERS)
world news

Bilawal Bhutto says PTI partymen have lost faith in Imran

ANI, Islamabad
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 08:09 PM IST
As the polling for 37 seats of Pakistan's Senate is underway, the PPP chairman stated that even a single vote more would be a bonus for the party to lead in the elections for the Upper House of the Parliament.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The figures suggest that employment gains are being held back by pandemic-related constraints on businesses and economic activity. Even so, many economists expect a continued improvement in the labor market in the coming months as Covid-19 vaccinations pick up and virus concerns ease. (Representative Image)(AFP)
The figures suggest that employment gains are being held back by pandemic-related constraints on businesses and economic activity. Even so, many economists expect a continued improvement in the labor market in the coming months as Covid-19 vaccinations pick up and virus concerns ease. (Representative Image)(AFP)
world news

Data show US companies create less jobs than projected

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 07:56 PM IST
Company payrolls increased by 117,000 during the month, according to ADP Research Institute data released Wednesday. The median projection in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for an increase of 205,000. The prior month was revised up to a 195,000 rise.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The first batch of Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine boxes unloaded from a Pakistan's air force plane after arriving from China at the Nur Khan military airbase in Islamabad on February 1. (AFP)
The first batch of Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine boxes unloaded from a Pakistan's air force plane after arriving from China at the Nur Khan military airbase in Islamabad on February 1. (AFP)
world news

China and Pakistan to hold 100 events to mark 70 years of bilateral ties

By Sutirtho Patranobis
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 07:54 PM IST
China and Pakistan will hold 100 events to celebrate 70 years of bilateral ties between the two nations, the Chinese foreign ministry announced on Wednesday as India’s two hostile neighbours continue to deepen their strategic partnership
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP