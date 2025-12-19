ICC slams US sanctions on judges as ‘flagrant attack', Israel praises ’moral stance'

The International Criminal Court in the Hague has slammed the United States for its sanctions against judges Gocha Lordkipanidze of Georgia and Erdenebalsuren Damdin of Mongolia. In a statement issued on Thursday, the top criminal court labeled the sanctions as a ‘flagrant attack’ against the institution. ‘Strongly rejecting’ the sanctions, the ICC said that the US action “undermine the rule of law”. (AFP)

"When judicial actors are threatened for applying the law, it is the international legal order itself that is placed at risk," it added further. The ICC added that ot will "continue to carry out its mandate with independence and impartiality, in full accordance with the Rome Statute and in the interest of victims of international crimes".

Israel thanks US for ‘moral stance’ after ICC sanctions

Meanwhile, Israel has praised the US for its action against the ICC. Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar on Thursday hailed Washington's decision to sanction the ICC judges after they rejected a challenge by Israel seeking to end a war crimes probe in Gaza.

"Thank you, Secretary Rubio, for this moral clear stance," Saar wrote on X, after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the sanctions.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also praised the US for its action, and thanked the 'decisive leadership of President Donald Trump and Marco Rubio.

"Israel appreciates the decisive leadership and strong action of Secretary of State (Marco Rubio) and the determination of the United States under the leadership of President (Donald Trump) to confront the scourge of lawfare, which poses a serious threat to both our nations," Netanyahu wrote on X.

US sanctions more ICC judges

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday announced that Washington will be imposing sanctions on two more ICC judges - Gocha Lordkipanidze of Georgia and Erdenebalsuren Damdin of Mongolia.

As per the statement from Rubio, the sanctions comes after the judges voted to uphold the arrest warrants for Israeli PM Netanyahu and former Israeli defence minister Yoav Gallant.

"We will continue to respond with significant and tangible consequences to the ICC's lawfare and overreach," said Rubio.

Ahead of these new sanctions, the Trump administration in February issued broad sanctions targeting ICC staff and those assisting the court’s investigations against the US and its allies.

In June, four judges were sanctioned, two of whom participated in probes regarding US personnel in Afghanistan. The other two were responsible for the decision to issue arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant in November 2024.

Then, in August 2025, the US expanded its sanctions and took action against two more judges and two ICC prosecutors.