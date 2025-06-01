Search Search
IDF intercepts missile from Yemen after air raid sirens sound across Israel

AFP |
Jun 01, 2025 08:59 PM IST

The IDF intercepted a missile attack from Yemen's Houthis on Sunday. 

The Israeli army said it had intercepted a missile fired from Yemen on Sunday after air raid sirens sounded in Jerusalem and other cities.

The interception of a missile, that the Israeli military said to have been fired from Yemen (Representational)(REUTERS/Amir Cohen)
"Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in several areas in Israel, a missile launched from Yemen was intercepted," the army said in a statement.

Yemen's Houthi rebels have repeatedly launched missiles and drones at Israel since the Gaza war broke out in October 2023 with Palestinian militant group Hamas's attack on Israel.

Sunday's interception followed another reported attack on Thursday that the Iran-backed rebels claimed responsibility for.

The Houthis, who say they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians, paused their attacks during a two-month Gaza ceasefire that ended in March, but began again after Israel resumed its military campaign in the territory.

While most of the projectiles have been intercepted, one missile fired in early May hit inside the perimeter of Ben Gurion airport for the first time.

Israel has carried out several strikes in Yemen in retaliation for the attacks, including on ports and the airport in the capital Sanaa. 

