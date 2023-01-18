‘Idiocy…’: Parody Putin account after Russian map omits ‘annexed’ Ukraine areas

The Russian embassy in Sweden found itself in a difficult situation after it posted a map of Europe that showed Crimea - a region of Ukraine 'illegally' annexed by Russia - as part of that war-torn nation rather than its own. The map which claimed to depict the prices of fuel across Europe, displayed Ukraine with its internationally-recognised borders still intact.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The map was swiftly called out by several Twitter users, including @DarthPutinKGB, a popular parody account of Russia president Vladimir Putin, which said: “You've posted a picture showing Crimea as part of Ukraine. Along with 4 Oblasts we annexed. I am surrounded by idiocy.”

You've posted a picture showing Crimea as part of Ukraine. Along with 4 Oblasts we annexed. I am surrounded by idiocy. https://t.co/wsZm1LwrWP — Darth Putin (@DarthPutinKGB) January 18, 2023

The invasion of Crimea, located in Ukraine’s southern peninsula on the Black Sea, by Russia in 2014, had sparked massive outrage and condemnation from the world.

After Russia unleashed yet more war on Ukraine in February last year, Putin signed treaties in September to include four Ukrainian territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia as part of Russia in violation of international laws.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It followed 'referendums' - that the international community has said was orchestrated by Moscow - in Ukraine. The recently shared map, ironically, didn’t portray these unrecognised territory claims of Putin.

Social media users poked fun at the gaffe with one user commenting, "Thank you Russian Embassy for recognizing that Ukraine belongs to Ukrainians."

Another wrote, "That correct map of Ukraines internationally recognised borders will earn you fifteen years in prison if you ever should return home to Putinland."

After losing several areas it had captured, Russia’s defence ministry recently claimed it had taken over the salt-mining town of Soledar.

However, Ukraine military spokesperson Serhii Cherevatyi denied it, suggesting that its soldiers were still fighting.

Last weekend, Russia struck Ukraine capital Kyiv, Kharkiv and Dnipro, where the death toll in one apartment rose to 44. Western analysts say the Russian forces are prepping for an expanded mobilization effort.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Wednesday, a helicopter crashed near a kindergarten school outside Kyiv killing 18 people, including the country's interior minister.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON