‘I’m going to win,' Senator Joe Manchin defends third-party campaign at no labels forum, vows to win

West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin defended his exploration of a third-party presidential campaign during a No Labels forum at St. Anselm College in New Hampshire. He assured voters that he had no intention of being a "spoiler" in the 2024 election and expressed his determination to win if he were to enter the race. Committee chairman Joe Manchin (D-WV) speaks during an Energy and Natural Resources Senate Committee hearing on the federal response to escalating wildfires and to evaluate reforms to land management and wildland firefighter recruitment and retention on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 8, 2023. REUTERS/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades(REUTERS)

Manchin said, “I’ve never been in any race I’ve ever spoiled. I’ve been in races to win. And if I get in a race I’m going to win.”

Manchin, alongside former Utah Governor Jon Huntsman, criticized the divisive bipartisanship in Washington, blaming the “business model” for the two major parties “is better if you’re divided.”

Manchin emphasized the importance of offering the American people an alternative choice, advocating for unity and cooperation across party lines.

When asked about his future plans, Manchin remained noncommittal, stating that discussions about a potential No Labels ticket were premature and distracting.

West Virginia Sen. Shared that people were, “putting the cart ahead of the horse,” and that the group was only aiming “to make sure the American people have an option.”

In an interview with CNN, Manchin refrained from revealing his intention to run for another Senate term, stating, “I haven’t made my decision, nor will I make a decision until the end of the year.”

ALSO READ| FBI's bombshell letter exposes directive to Hunter Biden investigator, ‘avoid answering questions’

He expressed his belief that President Joe Biden had “been pushed too far left” but praised Biden “has the strength to fight back.”

The No Labels forum featured prominent figures such as former US Senator Joe Lieberman and national co-chairs Benjamin F. Chavis Jr. and former North Carolina Governor Pat McCrory. They highlighted the group's "Common Sense" policy manifesto and warned of the possibility of a Biden-Trump rematch, which could lead to the launch of a third-party candidate.

McCrory emphasized the importance of No Labels' presence on presidential ballot lines across the country as an "insurance policy" against such an outcome. He also warned against efforts to prevent No Labels from being included on the ballot, asserting that these attempts would ultimately fail.

“Sadly, we have some operatives out of Washington, DC, who want to just keep status quo as it is who are trying to stop our efforts. But I’m telling you right now, it won’t work.”

The group plans to assess the viability of running a presidential ticket on Super Tuesday, with a focus on winning if the opportunity arises.

The No Labels movement faced criticism from New Hampshire Democratic Party chair Ray Buckley, who accused the group of being a front for right-wing interests.

A bipartisan super PAC called "Citizens to Save Our Republic" also announced its opposition to any third-party campaign, citing the potential impact on the democratic process.

No Labels, operating as a non-profit organization, aims to raise $70 million for a candidate-in-waiting and has already secured ballot access in several states. The group's "Common Sense" policy book presents a moderate agenda that seeks to bridge the divide on various contentious issues.

ALSO READ| California expands travel ban to Missouri, Nebraska, and Wyoming over transgender student-athlete

While some Democrats view No Labels as a spoiler that could shift votes away from Biden and benefit Trump, former Democratic Representative Joe Cunningham, a national co-chair of the group, dismissed this concern. He asserted that their intention would be to win rather than to spoil the election.

Although third-party efforts have historically faced challenges, the current dissatisfaction with both Trump and Biden has renewed interest in such campaigns. Democrats, mindful of the potential enthusiasm gap facing Biden, are wary of the impact third-party candidates could have on the election outcome.