Imran Khan arrives at Islamabad high court, to be produced in court shortly

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan has reached the Islamabad high court in connection with the Al Qadir Educational Trust case, in which the Supreme Court had ruled his arrest ‘unlawful’, the Pakistani media reported.



The high court has been turned into fortress with the Police and Frontier Corps being deployed outside the premises. The courthouse was surrounded by dozens of security officers in riot gear while barbed wire was placed at the entrance. Shipping containers were placed all around to seal the entire court compound.



The elaborate security arrangements have been made in wake of Imran Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) calling upon its cadre to gather at Srinagar highway for ‘peaceful’ protests.



Imran Khan: Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan is seen.(AFP)

According to Geo News report, the PTI chief arrived in a high security convoy at the high court, where he was taken for his biometrics and will appear before a two-member bench seeking bail in the case.

“Thousands of peaceful Pakistanis from across the country will gather at Srinagar Highway G-13 Islamabad this morning to express solidarity with Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan. After appearing in the Islamabad High Court, Chairman Imran Khan will address this place”, the PTI's official handle had tweeted.



This despite the fact that the Islamabad Police had announced the imposition of Section 144 in the Pakistan capital.

“It is requested to those calling for protest towards Islamabad not to cause disturbance of peace. Islamabad Police will not make any compromise for maintaining public order. Section 144 is in force in Islamabad. Political workers are requested not to obstruct the legal process. The information of the people inciting the protest is being obtained. Legal action will be taken”, the police had tweeted.



On Thursday, the Pakistani top court ordered Khan's release after terming his arrest unlawful. This comes two days after he was taken into custody by the Rangers after arriving in the court, triggering violent protests by his supporters across the country. The police have said more than 1,000 people have been arrested for violence so far.

