 Imran Khan asks IMF not to extend loan to Pakistan before election audit | World News - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / World News / Imran Khan asks IMF not to extend loan to Pakistan before election audit

Imran Khan asks IMF not to extend loan to Pakistan before election audit

ByHT News Desk
Feb 24, 2024 10:02 AM IST

Imran Khan's confirmation came after PTI senator Zafar said that the party founder had decided to write to IMF urging it to call for an audit of the Feb 8 poll.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Imran Khan on Friday confirmed that he wrote a letter to the IMF, asking it to hold an audit of election results in Pakistan before approving any new loan for Islamabad.

Imran Khan(REUTERS)
Imran Khan(REUTERS)

"The letter has been written to the IMF and will be dispatched today. If the country gets a loan in such a situation, then who will return it?" news agency ANI quoted Imran Khan as saying. Imran Khan said that the loan would add to the country's debt and lead to more poverty.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Khan's confirmation came after PTI senator Ali Zafar said that the party founder had decided to write to the IMF urging it to call for an audit of the February 8 election before it continues talks with Islamabad for a new loan programme. However, a report in The News International said that the IMF expressed willingness to work with the new Pakistani government, ignoring his demand.

Meanwhile, PML-N leader and former finance minister of Pakistan Ishaq Dar hit out at Imran Khan over the letter to the IMF. Dar said the letter held no significance and termed Imran Khan's actions as condemnable. "Writing anything for personal gain is shameful. The PTI founder's letter will have no significance," ANI quoted Dar.

Last year, Pakistan successfully secured a short-term USD 3 billion program from the IMF, which played a crucial role in preventing a sovereign debt default. However, this program is set to expire next month, and there is significant emphasis on obtaining a new, larger one under the new administration, Geo News has reported.

Following a coalition agreement between the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), and their allies, there have been nationwide protests announced by the PTI and other political parties, rejecting the election results.

The PTI is advocating for election results to be based on Form 45, which represents the results of individual polling stations, rather than Form 47, which consolidates results at the constituency level. The party alleges vote rigging, particularly after its independent candidates secured a majority in the national assembly.

(With inputs from ANI)

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On