Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Why a Pak politician feels Imran Khan is better at acting than Shahrukh, Salman

Why a Pak politician feels Imran Khan is better at acting than Shahrukh, Salman

world news
Published on Nov 07, 2022 12:01 PM IST

Imran Khan: “Initially I had sympathised with Imran Khan," Pakistani politician Maulana Fazlur Rehman said.

Imran Khan: Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is seen.(AP)
ByMallika Soni

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan is so much better than Shahrukh Khan and Salman Khan at acting, a veteran Pakistani politician Maulana Fazlur Rehman said. Imran Khan suffered bullet injuries in the right leg on Thursday in what he described as an “assassination attempt”.

Read more: Imran Khan's party leader claims receiving leaked ‘obscene' video of him, wife. Watch

But Maulana Fazlur Rehman expressed his doubts on the former prime minister's injuries. Chief of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that Imran Khan “outshined Bollywood stars Shahrukh Khan and Salman Khan in acting skills.”

“Initially I had sympathised with Imran Khan upon hearing about the Wazirabad episode, but now it seems that it was a drama,” he said.

Read more: Imran Khan welcomes probe into ‘assassination attempt’

Expressing confusion about Imran Khan's injuries, the leader enquired, “How is it possible that a bullet broke into pieces? We have heard about a piece from a bomb, but not a bullet.”

“Blind people have accepted Khan's lies. We also condemned the (shooting incident) when we heard about the attack on Khan... whether he was hit by one, two, or four bullets or fragments. We have heard bomb fragments but heard of bullet fragments for the first time,” the PDM chief said.

Read more: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif on Imran Khan's allegations: ‘Will quit if…’

“Why is he being treated at a cancer hospital for bullet injuries,” he further said. Imran Khan underwent surgery for bullet injuries at the Shaukat Khanum Hospital owned by his charitable organisation.

“There are contradictions in the statements of the doctors,” Maulana Fazlur Rehman asserted.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mallika Soni

When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail

Topics
imran khan shahrukh khan salman khan
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP