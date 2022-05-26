Imran Khan gives 6 days to Pakistan govt for announcing polls, says: 'Will return to Islamabad’

After a massive show of strength, which held Pakistani cities under siege until Thursday morning as Imran Khan's Azadi march reached the capital Islamabad in the early hours of Thursday, former prime minister Imran Khan warned that if election dates are not announced within six days, he will again come to Islamabad. Also Read: Pakistan: Imran Khan's Azadi march reaches Islamabad, capital turns into battleground | 10 points

As Imran Khan's Azadi march started on Wednesday, clashes between party workers and cops broke out at several places in Punjab, Karachi and Lahore. Former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Hafeez took to Twitter complaining that petrol pumps in Lahore ran out of fuel; ATMs were out of money.

Pakistan on boil: Trees torched, tear gas fired during Imran Khan's march

Before the march entered Islamabad, the army was called in to protect the Red Zone of the city consisting of important structures like the Supreme Court, Prime Minister's residence etc, from what Imran Khan wanted to be a 'peaceful protest'. Islamabad was sealed off to not allow the entry of the march and police shelled tear gas as Islamabad turned into a battleground on Thursday.

Pakistan's Geo News claimed PTI supporters attacked its office injuring some journalists.

Imran Khan reached Islamabad and addressed the march where he said the government would be happy if he stages a sit-in as that would lead to more clashes between his partymen and the police. "I had decided that I will sit here until the government dissolves assemblies and announces elections, but of what I have seen in the past 24 hours, they (govt) are taking the nation towards anarchy." The PTI chairman also claimed that five protesters from his party were killed in clashes.

