Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Imran Khan gives 6 days to Pakistan govt for announcing polls, says: 'Will return to Islamabad’
world news

Imran Khan gives 6 days to Pakistan govt for announcing polls, says: 'Will return to Islamabad’

Imran Khan said the Shebaz Sharif government will be happy if he continues his protest in Islamabad as that would lead to more chaos in the capital. 
Imran Khan reached Islamabad in the early hours on Thursday. (REUTERS)
Published on May 26, 2022 09:37 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

After a massive show of strength, which held Pakistani cities under siege until Thursday morning as Imran Khan's Azadi march reached the capital Islamabad in the early hours of Thursday, former prime minister Imran Khan warned that if election dates are not announced within six days, he will again come to Islamabad. Also Read: Pakistan: Imran Khan's Azadi march reaches Islamabad, capital turns into battleground | 10 points

As Imran Khan's Azadi march started on Wednesday, clashes between party workers and cops broke out at several places in Punjab, Karachi and Lahore. Former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Hafeez took to Twitter complaining that petrol pumps in Lahore ran out of fuel; ATMs were out of money.

Pakistan on boil: Trees torched, tear gas fired during Imran Khan's march

Before the march entered Islamabad, the army was called in to protect the Red Zone of the city consisting of important structures like the Supreme Court, Prime Minister's residence etc, from what Imran Khan wanted to be a 'peaceful protest'. Islamabad was sealed off to not allow the entry of the march and police shelled tear gas as Islamabad turned into a battleground on Thursday.

RELATED STORIES

Pakistan's Geo News claimed PTI supporters attacked its office injuring some journalists.

Imran Khan reached Islamabad and addressed the march where he said the government would be happy if he stages a sit-in as that would lead to more clashes between his partymen and the police. "I had decided that I will sit here until the government dissolves assemblies and announces elections, but of what I have seen in the past 24 hours, they (govt) are taking the nation towards anarchy." The PTI chairman also claimed that five protesters from his party were killed in clashes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
imran khan pakistan
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP