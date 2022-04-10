Imran Khan says Pakistan army chief Gen Bajwa not sacked: Reports
Prime Minister Imran Khan has reportedly rejected reports claiming that he has removed army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa. According to Geo News, which cited sources, Khan told some journalists that he has no plans to make changes to the defence department. On Saturday night, Bajwa met Khan amid an impasse over a parliamentary vote to oust the premier, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
“There was neither any talk of dismissing the army chief nor was this on the cards,” Imran reportedly told journalists.
"I will do my job as per the law and in line with the Constitution," Geo News quoted the PM as saying.
When asked about the no-confidence motion, Khan repeated that he would not accept defeat at “any cost”.
Khan's comments came after he held an emergency meeting of his Cabinet, even though his government is expected to lose a no-confidence motion in the National Assembly. Khan chaired the emergency Cabinet meeting where it was decided that he should not resign, sources told news agency PTI.
The vote is yet to happen despite the passage of nearly 12 hours since the session started on Saturday.
The cricketer-turned-politician also announced that he will not resign and “fight till the last ball”.
He said that he was not interfering in the process of implementation of the orders of the Supreme Court to hold a no-confidence vote.
Meanwhile, top courts have become active and the Islamabad High Court and Supreme Court were expected to become operational by midnight to take action if the orders to complete voting on a no-confidence motion against Khan were not implemented by the end of the day.
