Imran Khan supporters protest outside Nawaz Sharif's London residence
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday agitated outside former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's residence in London after Imran Khan was voted out of power by opposition parties.
A confrontation between supporters of Imran Khan-led PTI and PML-N turned into an arena of slurs and slogans against each party's leadership outside Avenfield flats in London, the residence of Nawaz Sharif.
Holding flags of Pakistan, during the demonstrations, PTI workers chanted slogans against the ouster of the PM. Meanwhile, supporters of the PML-N also reached the Avenfield flats to show solidarity with Nawaz Sharif, the party supremo, ARY News reported.
Police, in order to control the situation between the two groups, reached the Avenfield apartments.
"Crowd in front of Avenfield chanting 'Terrain's dad is a thief, Qasim dad's is a thief, Salman's dad is a thief' terrain is Imran Khan's lovechild which @ImranKhanPTI doesn't own even after a New York court's ruling," said Santosh Kumar Bugti, former Information Secretary PML-N Balochistan.
Jemima Goldsmith, the ex-wife of Imran Khan took a jibe at the ongoing political turmoil by commenting "purana Pakistan" in one of the protest videos surfacing online. This was an apparent reference to slogans being raised by the opposition parties after the ouster of Imran Khan.
Prior to assuming office in 2018, Imran Khan had vowed to create a "naya Pakistan" --- one with zero corruption and a prosperous economy. However, as time went by there were fewer takers of this sloganeering.
Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday hailed the adoption of a no-confidence vote against Imran Khan as he asked the members of the Pakistan National Assembly to mark 10th April 2022, as an important date in the country's history.
Addressing the Pakistani parliamentarians after the motion was passed against Imran Khan, Bilawal Zardari recalled what had happened on April 10 and said on this day, Pakistan approved the 1973 Constitution.
"On April 10, 1986, Benazir Bhutto ended her self-imposed exile and arrived in Lahore to launch her struggle against former Pakistan President Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq," he said,
"Today [on] April 10, 2022, we welcome [you] back to the purana Pakistan," said Bilawal in the Pakistan National Assembly. "I have a message for the Pakistani youth that they should never give up on their dreams as nothing is impossible. Democracy is the best revenge," he added.
-
Ukraine economy expected to shrink 45.1% this year, Russia 11.2%: World Bank
The World Bank issued dire forecasts for Ukraine as Russia's invasion impacts both the country and its neighbors, warning in a report released Sunday of an even bleaker economic outlook if the conflict drags on. Ukraine's economy will collapse by 45.1 percent this year, the bank predicted, far worse than the 10 percent to 35 percent downturn the IMF projected last month. The conflict also has caused prices of grains and energy to soar.
-
Macron to face Le Pen in French election run-off
French President Emmanuel Macron leads far-right leader Marine Le Pen in the first round of France's elections Sunday by a larger than expected margin, with the rivals now set to battle for the presidency in a run-off later this month, projections showed. Far-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon was predicted to come third with 19.8-20.8 percent and extreme-right pundit Eric Zemmour on 6.8-7 percent with candidates of the traditional left and right trailing far behind.
-
Austrian chancellor to meet Russia's Putin in Moscow after Kyiv visit
Austria's Chancellor Karl Nehammer will meet Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Monday in an attempt to build dialogue with the Russian President as the war in Ukraine continues. Nehammer announced the visit to journalists, and on Twitter, after returning from a trip to Kyiv, where he met with Ukrainian leaders and also visited the town of Bucha, site of alleged Russian military atrocities, on Saturday.
-
Sri Lanka's political alliance moves bill to remove executive presidency powers
Sri Lanka's parliamentary group of Samagi Jana Balawegaya on Sunday said that they have come up with a private member's bill to scrap the 20th amendment and remove the powers of the executive presidency. This decision was taken after a meeting at the Opposition Leader's office. Sri Lankan MP Harshana Rajakaruna said a constitutional amendment will be brought in to scrap the powers of the President, the Daily Mirror newspaper reported.
-
US to supply Ukraine with 'the weapons it needs' against Russia
The United States is committed to providing Ukraine with “the weapons it needs” to defend itself against Russia, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday as Ukraine seeks more military aid from the West. Moscow has rejected accusations of war crimes by Ukraine and Western countries. The United States has sent $1.7 billion in military assistance to Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion on Feb. 24, the White House said last week.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics