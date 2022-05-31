Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Imran Khan supporters at 'azadi march' had assault rifles - Pak minister: Report

Imran Khan - a World Cup-winning cricketer - served as Pakistan prime minister for over three-and-a-half years till he was ousted by a no-confidence vote in April.
Police officers stand next to a water canon during a protest march called by ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan, at the Red Zone in Islamabad, Pakistan May 26, 2022. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro(REUTERS)
Updated on May 31, 2022 05:35 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

Pakistan defence minister Khawaja Asif claimed Monday that some of ousted prime minister Imran Khan's supporters - thousands of whom marched on capital Islamabad last week as part of the 'azadi rally', triggering violent clashes with police - were carrying automatic rifles and other firearms. Asif told Pakistan's Geo News weapons were carried on Imran Khan's orders.

"Imran Khan is right... his party workers were not only carrying guns, but they also had automatic firearms. Imran Khan had asked protestors to bring weapons... however, the government was aware of that," he told Geo News in an interview in response to a question on Imran Khan cancelling the rally.

According to Geo News, cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan called off the march because he feared his presence could incite further violence among those who were carrying weapons.

Khan did not specify he if had asked his supporters to come armed.

Slated for May 26, Imran Khan's 'azadi rally' laid siege to cities and areas en route to Islamabad and reached the city early that morning. The city soon resembled a battleground with tear gas firing by police set off by reported acts of vandalism by workers of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The Pak Army was called in to protect Islamabad's Red Zone, which consists of government offices and structures like the Supreme Court, the prime minister's residence, and other key buildings.

Imran Khan reached Islamabad's D Chowk that morning.

However, shortly afterwards he called off the march and gave the Shehbaz Sharif government a six-day deadline to announce fresh national elections.

He claimed he was backing down because the government was using the march to create differences between the public and the police. 

However, insiders told Paki newspaper Dawn the end was abrupt and there were people who pulled the strings at the behest of the military.

A cricket star-turned-politician, Khan served as prime minister for over three-and-a-half years till he was ousted by a no-confidence vote in April. 

He has remained defiant since and has claimed his removal was the result of a United States-organised plot in collusion with his successor Sharif.

Both the US and the current Pak government have denied the allegation, but that hasn't silenced Khan, who has claimed threats against his life. The conspiracy is being hatched in closed rooms inside and outside Pak, he said.

With input from PTI

