‘Imran Khan wants to ruin country…’: Pakistan PM lashes out over protest march

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday lashed out at his predecessor - Imran Khan - over his protest march. Alleging that Khan wants to “ruin Pakistan”, Sharif said that “defeat is for those who are participating in the long march”.

Speaking to the media, Sharif said that the “rule of mobs will not be tolerated.” “We have never listened to the dictation of mobs before and will not do so now,” he was quoted as saying by Pak-based Geo News. “Let's pray for the betterment of Pakistan. Let's pray to Allah for guidance on putting Pakistan on the right path. Pakistan is in great difficulty,” he added.

Meanwhile, PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz also condemned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) chief's long march stating that “ordinary people were in great difficulty due to it”. Imran Khan has been leading public rallies to demand snap polls since he was ousted in a parliament vote in April. However, his successor - Shehbaz Sharif - has been rejecting the demand stating that the election will be held as scheduled later next year.

The cricketer-turned-politician resumed the protest march on Thursday, a week after he suffered wounds in a gun attack during a rally. He told his supporters - via a video-link - that they should keep up the anti-government march. "Our march wouldn't stop," Khan said, adding that the protest will instead gather strength as it closes on the capital Islamabad.

Khan also noted that he will be joining the protest march in the garrison city of Rawalpindi, adjacent to Islamabad, in some days.

(With inputs from agencies)