Imran Khan's party to be banned? What Pakistan's defence minister said

Reuters |
May 24, 2023 01:40 PM IST

Imran Khan: The move comes days amid political instability in Pakistan caused by Imran Khan's arrest on May 9.

Pakistan is considering banning former Prime Minister Imran Khan's political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said on Wednesday.

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan(AFP)
The move comes days amid political instability in the nuclear-armed nation caused by Imran Khan's arrest on May 9 on corruption charges, before he was released on bail on court orders.

The embattled Imran Khan, who says corruption charges have been concocted, is embroiled in a confrontation with the powerful military, which has ruled Pakistan directly or overseen civilian governments throughout its history.

"It is under consideration to ban PTI," Asif told reporters. "The PTI has attacked very basis of the state, that never happened before. It can't be tolerated".

Imran Khan's arrest sparked deadly protests across the country, with army establishments being attacked and state buildings set ablaze.

