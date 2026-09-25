Imran Khan's son urges PTI supporters to stay away from Adiala jail: ‘Could endanger his life’

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan’s son Kasim Khan has urged supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to avoid gathering or marching near Adiala jail during the party’s planned protest on September 27.

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan. (AFP)

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Kasim warned that a gathering near the prison could provide Pakistani authorities with a pretext for what he described as a possible “counter” assault on the jail, where his father is being held. He said such an incident could put Imran Khan’s life at risk.

“I’ve been instructed to call on the public not to attempt to march or protest nearby Adiala jail on 27. I’ve heard from sources that this may be used as an excuse for the establishment to launch a “counter” assault on the jail (Which my father is being held in), which could endanger his life. Please do not give them any reasons for “accidents” to happen to my father during the protest,” he said in a post on X.

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{{^usCountry}} Also read: Islamabad sealed off ahead of Imran Khan's party's march, hospitals on alert: ‘Preparing for invasion’ Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf plans protest over Imran Khan’s detention {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: Islamabad sealed off ahead of Imran Khan's party's march, hospitals on alert: ‘Preparing for invasion’ Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf plans protest over Imran Khan’s detention {{/usCountry}}

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The warning comes ahead of the PTI’s September 27 protest, which is being organised to demand the release of Imran Khan.

The former Pak prime minister has remained in prison since August 2023 following convictions in multiple cases. The planned demonstration has also prompted authorities to introduce restrictions and increase security arrangements in Punjab.

The provincial government of Pakistan's Punjab imposed Section 144 from September 23 to October 5. The order prohibits gatherings of five or more people in public places and on roads.

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Authorities have also sought the deployment of Pakistan Rangers in Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum and Mianwali as part of security preparations.

The notification cited a “serious and imminent threat” to public peace and safety from militant and terrorist organisations as well as hostile intelligence agencies.

Also read: ‘Trying to kill him’: Imran Khan’s sons fear for their father’s life, detail plight inside Pakistan prison

Khan’s sisters detained amid restrictions

The security measures have also coincided with the detention of three of Imran Khan’s sisters.

Aleema Khan was detained last week, while Uzma and Noreen were subsequently taken into custody for 30 days under the Punjab Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance.

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The Lahore High Court on Thursday denied immediate suspension of the detention orders against Uzma and Noreen. The court issued notices to the respondents and sought their responses before taking further action on the plea.

Lawyers representing the two women told the court that Uzma and Noreen were “non-political” and had been detained without sufficient legal justification. The court, however, decided to wait for the authorities’ response before ruling on their request for suspension, According to Dawn.

The detentions have added another layer to the existing tensions ahead of the September 27 protest.

Also read: Imran Khan's sons accuse Pakistan army chief Asim Munir of ‘cruelty’ against jailed ex-PM: ‘Trying to slowly kill him’

Kasim questions detention of relatives

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Kasim Khan had earlier criticised the detention of his family members and alleged that authorities had forcibly taken them from their homes. He also urged for internation attention on this matter.

“This is a disgrace. Now my Aunts Dr. Uzma and Noreen, along with my cousins Shershah and Shahrez, have now been abducted as well. They have broken into my aunties' and cousins' houses and forced them into vehicles with no explanation. No reasons for arrest have been stated,” Khan said as cited by ANI.

His comments came as authorities continued to defend the preventive detention measures and restrictions as necessary in view of public-order and security concerns.

Also read: ‘This is a disgrace’: Imran Khan's son alleges relatives, children ‘abducted’ ahead of PTI protest march

Security tightened ahead of September 27

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The developments have added to the tension surrounding the PTI’s planned demonstration.

While the party is seeking Imran Khan’s release, Kasim has specifically asked supporters not to approach Adiala jail. He said doing so could create circumstances that might put his father’s life at risk.

The Punjab government’s restrictions will remain in place through October 5, covering the period of the planned September 27 protest. Authorities have also sought additional security personnel as preparations for the demonstration. The protest is therefore taking place amid heightened security measures, the detention of members of Imran Khan’s family and continued restrictions on public gatherings across Punjab.