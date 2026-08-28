‘Trying to kill him’: Imran Khan’s sons fear for their father’s life, detail plight inside Pakistan prison

Imran Khan’s sons, Sulaiman and Kasim Khan, raised serious concerns about their father’s health and prison conditions, claiming that the former Pakistan captain and Prime Minister is being subjected to prolonged isolation and inadequate medical care. Speaking to former England captain and Sky Sports commentator Michael Atherton, the brothers said that they fear for their father's well-being, questioning the treatment Imran has been receiving while in prison. Imran Khan's sons, Sulaiman and Kasim Khan, provide an update about their father (REUTERS)

Kasim and Sulaiman spoke at length about what they described as a worsening situation for their father, who has been imprisoned in Pakistan for nearly three years. Kasim claimed that Imran has lost around 80 per cent of the vision in one eye and said the former Pakistan captain had recently been seen wearing an eye patch.

The brothers also alleged that Imran spends more than 23 hours a day alone in a small cell and has limited access to books and basic comforts. They said the cell also lacks air conditioning during the summer.

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“They are not even acting with any kind of strategy any more. It is not very clear what they are doing, just blatantly trying to kill him in there. Keep him in as long as possible, and silence him. The last time he was able to speak to our aunties and anyone else, he said the conditions have severely worsened recently. He has been relating it to other political prisoners who have been killed or who have died in prison. Right now, it is worse than ever, completely isolating him more than 23 hours a day in a cell," Kasim said in the interview, which was aired during the lunch break of the second Test between England and Pakistan at Lord's on Thursday.

“Right now, it’s really crucial for us that he gets proper treatment. He had an eye patch on for the eye situation, seemed visibly stressed, and that is something that is very hard for us to imagine because he embodies a very calm, assured presence, every time I have ever seen him, including being at gunpoint. A car we were in was robbed, and he was the calmest person there, including the robbers," he added.