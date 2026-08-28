PCB complains about Michael Atherton's interview with Imran Khan's sons; considered not taking field in protest: Report

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) did not take kindly to Michael Atherton interviewing the two sons of former Pakistan captain and prime minister Imran Khan during the lunch interval of the first Test at Lord’s. According to Cricinfo, the Pakistan board has already lodged a complaint with the broadcaster Sky Sports, and the development created an unusual off-field flashpoint during the opening day. The same Cricinfo report stated that the PCB reportedly considered whether Pakistan’s players should stay off the field for the start of the second session as a mark of protest. Michael Atherton interviewed the sons of Imran Khan during the lunch break on Day 1 (Sky Sports - X)

The interview was conducted by former England captain and Sky Sports commentator Mike Atherton on Thursday, and he spoke to Imran’s sons, Suleiman Khan and Kasim Khan. During the 18-minute conversation, the brothers spoke about their father’s health and voiced fears over his safety, while also highlighting their ongoing efforts to secure appropriate medical treatment for him.

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According to Cricinfo, the PCB had contacted Sky Sports before lunch to object to the planned broadcast. The board is understood to have warned that Pakistan’s players could refuse to return to the field after the interval if the interview was shown. Sky subsequently held back the segment before eventually broadcasting it during the lunch break.

Atherton had recorded the interview with Suleiman and Kasim earlier on Wednesday at Lord’s, with Sky Sports also using a preview of the conversation ahead of the Test. The interview, however, was not shown in Pakistan, where state broadcaster PTV holds the television rights for the series.

The broadcast comes against the backdrop of mounting concern surrounding Imran’s condition in prison. His sons have become increasingly vocal in recent weeks as they seek greater access to medical care for their father, who has been incarcerated for around three years.

All you need to know about Imran The issue escalated last week after Pakistan’s Supreme Court directed that the 1992 World Cup-winning captain be admitted to Shifa Hospital in Islamabad. Instead, he was taken to the government-run Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for a medical check-up before being returned to prison. Imran’s sisters and sons have alleged that the authorities failed to comply with the court’s directive and have continued to call for him to be examined by his own doctor.

Last week, 21 former international captains, including Atherton, signed a letter addressed to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, calling for Imran to receive proper medical attention while in custody. The signatories included former captains from India, Australia, England, New Zealand and the West Indies. The latest appeal followed another letter sent in February by 14 former international captains, which, according to reports, received no response from the Pakistan government.

The PCB has yet to publicly comment on the incident. The Pakistan government, meanwhile, has previously rejected claims that Imran has been mistreated in prison or prevented from meeting his family and legal representatives. In comments to the Associated Press last week, the government said Imran had received more than 900 visits from relatives, lawyers and doctors since his imprisonment in August 2023.