In 1st foreign visit as Pak PM, Shehbaz Sharif meets Saudi Crown Prince

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday met Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman at the Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah as a part of his three-day visit to the kingdom, which concludes Saturday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking to Twitter, the Pakistani government said that both leaders exchanged views on “matters of mutual interest, especially on various regional and international issues”.

Also Read| Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif delegation in Saudi again met with 'chor' slogans: Report

A report by the Saudi Gazette said that Sharif and Bin Salman reviewed the “fraternal and historical relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia”.

The two leaders also discussed prospects of bilateral cooperation and promising opportunities as well as the ways of developing them in various fields, the report added.

Upon his arrival, Shehbaz Sharif was given a guard of honour and an official reception ceremony was held for the Pakistani Prime Minister at the Al-Salam Palace.

This is Sharif's first foreign trip after taking charge as Pakistan's PM.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Today I am embarking on a visit to Saudi Arabia to renew & reaffirm our bonds of brotherhood & friendship. I will have wide-ranging discussions with the Saudi leadership. KSA is one of our greatest friends & as Custodian of the Two Holy Places, has a special place in all our hearts,” the Prime Minister tweeted on Thursday.

However, Sharif and his delegation have faced protests during time in Saudi Arabia.

In two instances, Sharif and his delegation were reportedly met with unwelcoming slogans in the Kingdom.

Also Read| Video shows Pak PM delegation being met with 'chor-chor' slogans: Local media

On Thursday, Sharif's delegation, which was visiting the Masjid-e-Nabawi in Madina, was met with slogans of “chor chor” (thief, thief) as it entered the premises. Several videos linked to the incident were circulated on social media. In one such video, Pakistani pilgrims were seen heckling and chanting slogans against federal ministers Marriyum Aurangzeb and Shahzain Bugti.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The authorities in Saudi Arabia on Friday reportedly arrested some pilgrims who were chanting slogans against the delegation.

And on Friday, Shehbaz Sharif, who was accompanied by heavy security, was again reportedly met with similar slogans as he entered a facility in the Kingdom.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON