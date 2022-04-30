Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif delegation in Saudi again met with 'chor' slogans: Report
Pakistan prime minister Shehbaz Sharif was again reportedly met with unwelcoming slogans during the Saudi Arabia visit, according to reports. A video shared by a Twitter user showed the delegation arriving at a facility accompanied by heavy security. However, people at the facility could be heard raising the “chor” (thief) slogan. This was said to be the second time in 24 hours that such an incident happened.
Also Read| Video shows Pak PM delegation being met with 'chor-chor' slogans: Local media
“Second-time Shabaz Sharif entry under heavy security and restricting public!! But again got hooting from the public,” the user wrote on the microblogging site. The voices of discontent against Shehbaz Sharif could be ascertained from how he became the Prime Minister after Imran Khan was ousted from the top post, news agency ANI reported.
Earlier, on Thursday, according to an ANI report, a delegation led by Sharif was met with slogans of “chor chor” as it entered the Masjid-e-Nabawi in Madina.
The authorities in Saudi Arabia on Friday reportedly arrested some Pakistani pilgrims who were chanting slogans against the delegation.
The media director of the Saudi embassy said that the pilgrims have been taken into custody for "violating the regulations" and "disrespecting" the sanctity of the revered mosque by chanting “chor” as soon as they saw the Pakistani Prime Minister, a report by the Pak daily, the Dawn, said.
Several videos have been circulating on social media linked to Thursday's incident at the Masjid-e-Nabawi.
One of these videos showed pilgrims heckling and chanting slogans against federal ministers Marriyum Aurangzeb and Shahzain Bugti.
Meanwhile, Interior minister Rana Sanaullah said on Friday that his ministry would request the Saudi Arabia government to take "appropriate action" against the pilgrims.
Shehbaz Sharif is on a three-day visit to Saudi Arabia- his first foreign trip as the premier of Pakistan.
Sharif held a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and both leaders exchanged views on matters of mutual interest, especially on various regional and international issues.
