In Florida, Donald Trump says he’s Israel’s best White House friend

Addressing the American Israeli Council National Summit in Florida, Trump recounted his record on issues of importance to Jews.

President Donald Trump said Saturday that Israel has never had a better friend in the White House than him.
President Donald Trump said Saturday that Israel has never had a better friend in the White House than him.

Addressing the American Israeli Council National Summit in Florida, Trump recounted his record on issues of importance to Jews.

Trump opened his speech by talking about his decision to overturn long-standing American foreign policy and recognize Jerusalem as the Israeli capital and move the U.S. Embassy there from Tel Aviv, something he promised during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Trump said his predecessors promised to move the embassy, but “they never had any intention of doing it, in my opinion.” “But unlike other presidents, I kept my promises,” Trump said.

The American Israeli Council is financially backed by one of Trump’s top supporters, the husband-and-wife duo of Sheldon and Miriam Adelson. Both Adelsons appeared on stage to introduce Trump.

