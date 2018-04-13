In new book, former FBI director Comey calls Donald Trump unethical, ego-driven

Former FBI director James Comey says in his book releasing next week that US President Donald Trump had seemed fixated about proving false an encounter with prostitutes in Moscow that Russian intelligence had allegedly filmed in a controversial intelligence dossier.

Comey also compares the Trump presidency to “the Mob”, the mafia, which he had battled as a young prosecutor — “the silent circle of assent … the loyalty oaths … the ‘us-versus-them’ worldview … (and) the lying about all things, large and small”, according to portions cited from advance copies of the book, “A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership” in multiple reports and reviews appearing on Thursday.

The former FBI director, who was fired by the President in May 2017, also calls the president “unethical, and untethered to truth and institutional values (and that … His leadership is transactional, ego-driven and about personal loyalty.”

Comey also noted other things, such as the President’s hand was smaller than his — Trump is not going to like this one, because in previous exchanges with others he has held it as representing manhood — and that he has white patches under his eye that stood out against the orange pallor of the skin and that his brilliantly blonde hair were all his own.

The book, or from what has appeared about it in American news publications, makes no explosive revelation but abounds in previously unreported details about known and reported encounters in the brief period the two men worked together, from the election to the time Comey learnt he had been fired from a news flash on TV during a field visit to California.

There are more and granular details of the White House dinner at which the President asked Comey for his loyalty, and of the meeting at which Trump asked his top FBI official to “let … go” of the probe into NSA Michael Flynn’s Russia contacts.

The first time they discussed the alleged incident with prostitutes was in January 2017, after a briefing of then president-elect Trump by intelligence chiefs in Trump Tower. Comey had stayed behind to tell Trump about the claims made in an intelligence document, now called the Steele Dossier after its author Christopher Steele, a former British spy.

Steele claimed Russian intelligence had photographed the encounter that took place in a Moscow hotel room in 2013 in which Trump, then just a businessman, had paid prostitutes to urinate on themselves and each other on the bed that President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama had slept in during their visit.

Trump had “strongly denied the allegations, asking — rhetorically,” Comey has reportedly written, “I assumed — whether he seemed like a guy who needed the service of prostitutes.”

Comey writes that Trump wanted the FBI to investigate the allegation to establish it as false.

“I’m a germaphobe,” Trump said to him in a follow-up call a dew days later, according to Comey. “There’s no way I would let people pee on each other around me. No way.”

Comey is quoting direct quotes from contemporaneous notes he had begun keeping of his conversations with Trump, he has said before.

Trump brought up the “golden showers thing” four times, Comey noted, adding, the President wanted him to understand it bothered him if there was ‘even a one percent chance’ his wife, Melania, thought it was true”.

The former FBI director wrote he wondered, “In what kind of marriage, to what kind of man, does a spouse conclude there is only a 99% chance her husband didn’t do that?”

What Comey said about others

Attorney General Jeff Sessions: “Overwhelmed and overmatched” by the job.

Former President Barrack Obama: Seeking to reassure Comey in the aftermath of the elections in which the FBI director was accused of tilting the scale against Hillary Clinton, Obama told him: “I picked you to be FBI director because of your integrity and your ability. I want you to know that nothing — nothing — has happened in the last year to change my view.” A very moved Comey told Obama, “Boy, were those words I needed to hear. . . . I’m just trying to do the right thing.”

Hillary Clinton: “I have read she has felt anger toward me personally, and I am sorry for that. I am sorry that I couldn’t do a better job explaining to her and her supporters why I made the decisions I made.”

Former attorney general Loretta Lynch: Had a ““tortured half-out, half-in approach” on the FBI investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server as secretary of state.