In Photos: Buckingham Palace, Balmoral castle after Queen's health announcement

Published on Sep 08, 2022 08:42 PM IST

Queen Elizabeth II Health: Police officers stood guard of the gates of the palace as the Buckingham Palace said in its statement that the Queen was at the Balmoral castle.

Media members gather outside Buckingham Palace, following a statement from the Palace over concerns for Britain's Queen Elizabeth's health.(Reuters)
ByHT News Desk

Dozens of well-wishers and media members gathered outside the Buckingham Palace and Balmoral castle after the announcement on Queen Elizabeth II's health.

Police officers stood guard of the gates of the palace as the Buckingham Palace said in its statement that the Queen was at the Balmoral castle.

The statement from Buckingham Palace is significant as it is not common for the palace to release statements on the Queen's health, BBC reported.

Scenes from the Buckingham Palace and Balmoral castle:

Media members gather near Buckingham Palace. (Reuters)
Broadcast media members gather outside Buckingham Palace. (Reuters)
Media gather at the entrance to Balmoral in Scotland. (AP)

Queen Elizabeth II has been facing health problems since October last year that left her with difficulties walking and standing.

HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
buckingham palace queen elizabeth ii
