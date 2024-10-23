Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Oct 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Incoming EU foreign policy chief Kallas warns against Russia and China

Reuters |
Oct 23, 2024 12:28 PM IST

EU-COMMISSION/KALLAS:Incoming EU foreign policy chief Kallas warns against Russia and China

Oct 23 - The European Union's next foreign policy chief has told lawmakers that strengthening security must be a priority, warning that Europe must be prepared as Russia and "partly China" exploit the continent’s open societies.

Incoming EU foreign policy chief Kallas warns against Russia and China
Incoming EU foreign policy chief Kallas warns against Russia and China

"European security is deeply personal to me as a native of a country that has long told others that Russia's imperialistic dream never died," Kaja Kallas, a former Estonian prime minister, said in written replies to members of the European Parliament published late on Tuesday.

"My short-term priority must be to address the pressing global concerns: Russia’s war against Ukraine and strengthening the EU’s security and defence," she wrote.

Kallas, nominated by European leaders in June to serve as the bloc's new high representative for foreign affairs, is set to succeed incumbent Josep Borrell.

The European Parliament will hold hearings in November for members of the next European Commission.

In 21 pages of answers to questions posed by the lawmakers ahead of the hearings, the Estonian politician outlined her vision for Europe's foreign policy at a time when the bloc faces an increasingly complex geopolitical environment.

The EU must stay at "the forefront of humanitarian efforts" in the Middle East," Kallas said, and work "with all actors to support the pursuit of a just and comprehensive peace" while also pointing to challenges such as China's support for Russia.

"Actors such as Russia, Iran, North Korea, and partly China, aim at weaponising interdependencies and exploiting the openness of our societies against us," she added. "For this, we must be prepared."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election, politics,crime, along with national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //