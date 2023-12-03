close_game
close_game
News / World News / India agrees to withdraw soldiers from Maldives, says President Muizzu

India agrees to withdraw soldiers from Maldives, says President Muizzu

Reuters |
Dec 03, 2023 06:47 PM IST

Muizzu made the remarks following engagements on the sidelines of the COP28 climate summit with Indian officials.

Indian government has agreed to withdraw its soldiers from the Maldives, the Indian Ocean archipelago's President Mohamed Muizzu said on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a meeting with President of Maldives Mohamed Muizzu(PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a meeting with President of Maldives Mohamed Muizzu(PTI)

Muizzu won the presidential election in September, having campaigned to alter the Maldives's "India first" policy and promising removal of a small Indian military presence of some 75 personnel.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

"In the discussions we had, the Indian government has agreed to remove Indian soldiers," Muizzu told reporters. "We also agreed to set up a high level committee to solve issues related to development projects."

Muizzu made the remarks following engagements on the sidelines of the COP28 climate summit with Indian officials.

India's ministry of foreign affairs did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Sunday.

India and China have been vying for influence in the region, with the coalition that supports Muizzu considered to have a leaning more towards China.

Most of the Indian military personnel were in the Maldives to operate and manage two helicopters and a Dornier aircraft given to the Maldives by India.

India provides certain military equipment to the Maldives, assists in disaster response and has been helping build a naval dockyard there.

At his inauguration last month, Muizzu said he would ensure that his country has no foreign military presence.

He had made the request of Indian troop withdrawal to Kiren Rijiju, India's minister for earth sciences, who represented India at the president's inauguration.

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 03, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out