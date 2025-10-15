India at 85th rank, this is the country with the strongest passport. It's not US

India’s passport has slipped to 85th in the 2025 Henley Passport Index, granting visa-free access to 57 countries, down from 59 last year. The US, once the world’s most powerful passport, has fallen out of the top 10 for the first time in two decades, ranking 12th. The Henley Passport Index ranks all the world’s 199 passports according to the number of destinations they can access visa-free.(File)

The Henley Passport Index is a global ranking of nations according to mobility freedom allowed by their ordinary passports for their citizens. It was launched in 2005 as Henley & Partners Visa Restrictions Index and then updated to Henley Passport Index in January 2018.

Which country has the strongest passport?

Singapore leads with access to 193 destinations, followed by South Korea and Japan, highlighting Asia’s growing dominance in global travel. The full list of Henley Passport Index can be accessed here.

European nations like Germany, Italy, Spain, and Switzerland also continue to feature prominently in the top 10, supported by their stable diplomacy and openness to travel.

Countries with the strongest passports in the world. (Henley Passport Index)

Where does India stand?

India’s passport has slipped to the 85th position in 2025, dropping five spots from the previous year, according to Henley & Partners.

Indian passport holders can now travel visa-free to 57 countries, down from 59 destinations last year.

Over time, India’s ranking has fluctuated widely, from a high of No. 71 in 2006 to a low of No. 90 in 2021. In 2024, it stood at 80th place.

Currently, Indians enjoy visa-free entry to 12 destinations including Bhutan, Indonesia, Mauritius, Nepal, and Trinidad and Tobago.

Additionally, Indian citizens can obtain a visa on arrival in 27 countries. Popular choices include Sri Lanka, Maldives, Jordan, and Qatar, along with Bolivia, Cambodia, Ethiopia, Madagascar, Mongolia, Mozambique, Myanmar, Samoa, Tanzania, and Timor-Leste, among others.

Overall, India’s passport mobility remains moderate.

Where do India's neighbors stand?

Pakistan is ranked 103rd, with its passport holders enjoying visa-free access to 31 destinations.

Bangladesh ranks 100 with 38 visa-free destinations, while Nepal follows closely at 101st, offering access to 36 countries.

Bhutan ranks 92nd, allowing its citizens to travel to 50 countries without a visa, reflecting a slightly stronger passport compared to its South Asian neighbors.

Why US passport has fallen to lowest ever?

The United States, however, has seen a steady erosion in passport strength. Once ranked No. 1 in 2014, it has now fallen to its lowest-ever position.

It could be due to the imbalance between where Americans can travel visa-free and which countries the US allows the same privilege.

Currently, Americans can travel to 180 destinations without a visa, but the US itself offers visa-free access to only 46 countries, ranking 77th globally in openness.

This disparity has led to a series of reciprocal policy shifts. Brazil, for instance, reinstated visa requirements for Americans in 2024 after Washington failed to extend the same courtesy to Brazilians.

Vietnam and China, which have broadened visa-free access to many nations, notably excluded the US from their new lists. Even smaller countries like Papua New Guinea, Myanmar, and Somalia have revised their entry systems to limit US access.

World’s Least Powerful Passports

At the bottom of the 2025 index, Afghanistan remains the world’s weakest passport, granting visa-free access to just 24 destinations.

Lowest countries in Henley Passport Index

Syria with 26 nations and Iraq with 29 nations follow closely.