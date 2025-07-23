India makes a jump in the Henley Passport index 2025: Where does it stand?

India has made a huge jump in the recently released Henley Passport Index 2025, climbing eight spots. The Indian passport is now eligible for visa-free travel to 59 countries. As of July 2025, India has visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 59 destinations worldwide. (Representative)

The countries on the list are sorted by the number of destinations their holders can enter without a prior visa.

According to the Henley Passport Index 2025, the Indian passport is now 77th in the world in terms of travel access, climbing from 85 in 2024. Last year, the country fell five places in the index as visa-free access was allowed in 57 countries.

India gained two new destinations for visa-free travel in that period, including the Philippines.

As of July 2025, India has visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 59 destinations worldwide. Malaysia, Indonesia, the Maldives, and Thailand are some countries that offer visa-free access to Indian passport holders. Countries such as Sri Lanka, Macau, Myanmar, etc., offer visa-on-arrival (VOA).

Which country is at the top of the Henley Passport Index 2025?

Singapore has topped the Henley Passport Index 2025, providing visa-free entry to 193 destinations. Japan and Korea remain a close second, providing visa-free travel for 190 countries.

Seven European passports share third place: Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, and Spain, all with access to 189 destinations.

Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, and Sweden jointly take fourth place. New Zealand ties for fifth place with Greece and Switzerland.

The UK and US have dropped one place each since January. The two countries rank 6th and 10th, respectively. Meanwhile, China is ranked 60th in the list, while Pakistan is 103rd out of 106 countries listed in the index.

Iraq and Syria are ranked 104th and 105th in the world, respectively, and Afghanistan remains at the bottom, with its citizens only capable of accessing 25 destinations without a prior visa.