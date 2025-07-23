Singapore retains title of World's most powerful passport, allows visa-free travel to 193 countries | Check Top 10 list

With the release of the Henley Passport Index 2025, Singapore has retained the top spot and its title as the 'World's Most Powerful Passport." In the listing, released on Tuesday, Asian nations have continued to dominate the passport rankings. Nations such as Singapore, Japan and South Korea continued to lead the passport rankings, granting their citizens visa-free access to 190 to 193 countries.(Unsplash/Representational)

As per the official statement, nations such as Singapore, Japan and South Korea continued to lead the passport rankings, granting their citizens visa-free access to 190 to 193 countries.

Henley Passport Ranking 2025 - Top 10 powerful passports in the world

1. Singapore - visa-free access to 193 countries

2. Japan and South Korea - visa-free access to 190 countries

3. Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy and Spain - visa-free access to 189 countries

4. Austria, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Norway, Portugal and Sweden - visa-free access to 188 countries

5. Greece, New Zealand and Switzerland - visa-free access to 187 countries

6. UK - visa-free access to 186 countries

7. Australia, Czechia, Hungary, Malta and Poland - visa-free access to 185 countries

8. Poland, Canada, Estonia, and the UAE - visa-free access to 184 countries

9. Croatia, Latvia, Slovakia and Slovenia - visa-free access to 183 countries

10. Iceland, Lithuania, and the US - visa-free access to 182 countries

US, UK drop in list and European nations rise

European nations such as Spain, France, Germany, Ireland and others also saw a rise in their rankings. However, leading nations such as the United States and the United Kingdom, witnessed a drop in their rankings.

The US in 2006 and 2014, and the UK in 2015, held the title of the world's most powerful passports. However, both countries have witnessed a significant drop since then.

Furthermore, the United States is on its way out of the Top 10 list for the first time in 20 years of the index.

Since 2019, the US has fluctuated between the sixth and seventh positions on the passport rankings. For the first time, it has reached the tenth rank, and now may be on its way lower due to the Trump administration's immigration crackdown and travel bans.