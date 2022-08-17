India, China troops will attend military drill hosted by Russia
BEIJING: Indian and Chinese soldiers will take part in a week-long multi-country drill in Russia starting later this month, with troops from the two countries practising military manoeuvres together in the backdrop of the ongoing border tension in eastern Ladakh and the war in Ukraine.
Led by host Russia, the drill will include troops from India, Belarus, Mongolia, Tajikistan and other countries besides China, the Chinese defence ministry said in a brief statement on Wednesday. The drill, which will be held between August 30 and September 5 at various military facilities in Russia, is likely to be closely tracked globally given the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.
While there was no official comment from the ministry of external affairs in New Delhi, people familiar with the matter said both countries have sent troops for such exercises in the past in keeping with multilateral commitments to cooperate on defence and security issues.
Indian Army officials, too, refused an official comment on the upcoming drills, but said there have been instances of India and China taking part in multi-nation drills, including one held in Russia last year, before, too.
The Chinese defence ministry said the exercise is “unrelated” to the current international and regional conditions. The Russian government confirmed the “Vostok” (East) drills last month without sharing details.
The Chinese defence ministry confirmed the exercise and shared some more details on Wednesday. “In accordance with the annual plan for cooperation between the armed forces of the two countries and the bilateral agreements, the PLA (People’s Liberation Army) will soon delegate and send part of its forces to Russia for participation in the Vostok-2022 exercise,” the Chinese statement said.
“China’s participation aims at enhancing strategic coordination among the participating nations and strengthening the ability to respond to security threats,” the ministry statement said, according to official media.
Reacting to the development, former Northern Army commander Lieutenant General DS Hooda (retd) said: “I don’t attach too much significance to India and China taking part in these multi-nation drills against the backdrop of the Ladakh standoff. What will be more significant is restarting the India-China bilateral Hand-in-Hand exercise, which does not appear likely at the moment.”
In a statement in July, the Russian government said troops from the country’s eastern military district will take part in the drills and that it will be held across 13 military facilities.
“The drills will bring together the airborne forces, long-range and military transport aircraft and also military contingents of other countries,” the Russian statement, quoted by official news agency Tass, said.
Russia’s eastern military district includes part of the remote Siberian region and its headquarters is in Khabarovsk, located some 30km from the Chinese border.
Tens of thousands of troops from India and China are deployed on either side of LAC in eastern Ladakh as the two countries struggle to resolve the worst chill in ties in decades.
The only military exercise held between India and China, the counterterrorism “Hand-in-Hand” drill, remains suspended.
The eighth and last round was held in December, 2019, in Umroi, Meghalaya.
(With HTC inputs from New Delhi)
-
At least 20 killed as massive explosion hits Kabul mosque: Reports
Several people are feared dead after a massive explosion hit a mosque in Khair Khana area of Afghanistan's Kabul during evening prayers on Wednesday, according to multiple reports. Al Jazeera quoting an unidentified official reported that at least 20 people were killed in the explosion. One Taliban intelligence official told news agency Reuters that as many as 35 people may have been wounded or killed, and the toll could rise further.
-
Bangladesh PM tells UN that Myanmar must take Rohingya back
Muslim Rohingya face widespread discrimination in Buddhist-majority Myanmar, where most are denied citizenship and many other rights. More than 700,000 fled to Bangladesh starting in late August 2017 when the Myanmar military launched a “clearance operation” against them following attacks by a rebel group. The safety situation in Myanmar has worsened following a military takeover last year.
-
'Colour of skin' may be why Tigray crisis not getting attention, says WHO chief
The World Health Organization's director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has suggested that racism is behind a lack of international attention being paid to the plight of civilians in Ethiopia's war-shattered Tigray region. Calling it the "worst humanitarian crisis in the world", with 6 million people unable to access basic services, Tedros questioned in an emotional appeal why the situation is not getting the same attention as the Ukraine conflict.
-
Monkeypox cases jumped 20% last week to 35,000 across 92 countries: WHO
More than 35,000 cases of monkeypox have now been reported from 92 countries and territories, with almost 7,500 cases being registered last week - a 20 per cent increase, said World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday. Ghebreyesus said there has been a total of 12 monkeypox-related deaths across the world so far.
-
Climate crisis: China hit by worst heat wave in decades
A scorching heat wave, the worst in six decades, sweeping China has dried up rivers and reservoirs, threatened crop yields and forced industries to shut down and ration electricity. One of the regions hit badly by the heat wave is China's southwestern Sichuan province, which has shut down factories for six days to ease a crippling power shortage.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics