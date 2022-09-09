‘India, China won’t give up on Iraqi crude oil', says Iraqi SOMO chief
China and India will not give up on Iraqi crude oil even if Russian oil is currently offered to them at a discount, Alaa al-Yasiri said, adding that his country is exporting all surplus quantities of crude that are available for export.
Iraq has received requests to increase the quantities of crude oil it exports to Asia, the head of state oil marketer SOMO told state news agency INA on Friday.
Also read: Putin warns 'no gas, no oil' to countries that cap prices
"Iraq has for the last three years been the top supplier of crude oil to India ...(and China) but Russia will be a competitor for us in this market this year," Yasiri said.
-
World’s oldest known amputation from 31k years ago, and the myths it busts
In 2020, archaeologists excavated a skeleton from a burial site in Borneo and were struck by the fact that the lower left leg was missing, the wound having healed in a way that indicated a surgical amputation. Before this, the earliest evidence of surgical amputation was from around 7,000 years ago. The findings on the Borneo excavation were published in Nature this week. The site is in the Sangkulirang-Mankalihat region of Indonesia's East Kalimantan province.
-
Day of mourning and reflection: UK high commissioner to India on Queen’s demise
British high commissioner to India Alex Ellis on Friday mourned the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Speaking in Hindi first and then in English, Ellis said it is a “day of grief” and also “a day of reflection”. Read: Queen Elizabeth II passes away at 96: A look at her 3 visits to IndiaThe 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth II passed away 'peacefully' on Thursday after a year-long period of ill-health.
-
Russian invasion of Ukraine caused over $97 billion in damages: Report
Russia's invasion caused over $97 billion in direct damages to Ukraine through June 1, but it could cost nearly $350 billion to rebuild the country, a report released Friday by the World Bank, Ukrainian government and European Commission shows. Overall, the report estimated Ukraine's reconstruction needs would reach $349 billion, as of June 1, or about 1.6 times the country's $200 billion gross domestic product in 2021.
-
Islamic State jihadists seize northern Mali town: Report
Dozens of civilians are dead after jihadists affiliated with the Islamic State group attacked a village in northern Mali, a local elected official and an armed group leader told AFP. Talataye, about 150 kilometres (93 miles) from the city of Gao, has been the frequent scene of fighting in Mali's decade-long security crisis, as it is located at the heart of competing areas of influence.
-
A photo of Charles III from Queen Elizabeth II's coronation: See here
Queen Elizabeth II, who was the longest-serving ruler of Britain, died at the age of 96 on Thursday in Scotland. One such childhood photo of 73-year-old King Charles III is going viral on social media. The photo of King Charles was reportedly clicked during the coronation ceremony of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953. The Queen took over the throne when she was merely 27 years old. Meanwhile, King Charles was four years old.
