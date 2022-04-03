‘India hopeful of clinching early harvest trade deal with Canada’
India is hopeful of clinching an early harvest trade deal with Canada within a year, according to a top Indian diplomat in Canada.
Speaking to the Hindustan Times, India’s high commissioner to Ottawa Ajay Bisaria expressed optimism that as a follow up of the announcement of negotiations towards an Early Progress Trade Agreement (EPTA), the two sides “will discuss this on an accelerated basis and conclude the agreement within a year”.
India and Canada decided to consider the interim agreement when Canadian minister of international trade, export promotion, small business and economic development Mary Ng visited New Delhi in March and held a Ministerial Dialogue on Trade & Investment with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on March 11.
The EPTA, if concluded, will be a transitional step towards the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).
Indian officials said a similar interim deal signed with Australia on Saturday could serve as a “model” for the EPTA.
Both sides were focused on a pragmatic approach towards achieving such an outcome. This was echoed by Ng as she addressed members of the Canada India Foundation (CIF) in the Greater Toronto Area town of Markham on March 25.
She said, “We (Ng and Goyal) both want to get something accomplished. Once we take these important early steps, it creates confidence on both sides. We both agreed to negotiate an EPTA. This will be the first step toward a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement.”
Ng told CIF members that her “goal” was “to expand the bilateral trade to the fullest extent possible.”
The Canada-India EPTA is being looked upon as the “first deliverable” towards strengthening the economic and trade relationship between the two countries.
After languishing for nearly four years, Indian and Canadian negotiators resumed discussions in June 2021 towards a potential trade pact. Before that, he last round of negotiations were held in August 2017.
Discussions on a Foreign Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement or FIPA are also continuing but CEPA remains the priority.
-
Imran Khan to continue duties under Article 224, says minister; what it means
Imran Khan on Sunday survived a move by the opposition to oust him as Pakistan's prime minister, getting a reprieve when the deputy speaker of Parliament blocked a no-confidence motion as unconstitutional. However, Khan's fate is not immediately clear, leading to fresh political and constitutional uncertainty in the country. In a tweet, information minister Fawad Chaudhry said Khan will continue his duties under Article 224 of the Constitution, which is related to elections and by-elections.
-
Pak braces for elections after Prez dissolves assembly, opposition moves SC
Pakistan president Arif Alvi on Sunday dissolved the national assembly and the provincial assemblies on the advice of prime minister Imran Khan. This means that a caretaker government will be put in place in the next eight days and the elections are to be held within three months
-
Opposition lawmakers in Sri Lanka protest state of emergency
Opposition lawmakers in Sri Lanka on Sunday marched in the capital, Colombo, protesting against the president's move to impose a nationwide curfew and state of emergency following demonstrations blaming the government for an economic crisis. The emergency declaration by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa gives him wide powers to preserve public order, suppress mutiny, riot or civil disturbances or for the maintenance of essential supplies. He can also change or suspend any law except the constitution.
-
Pakistan opposition to go to top court as move to oust Imran Khan blocked
Pakistan Peoples Party leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the Opposition will move the Supreme Court soon after embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan said Sunday he had advised President Arif Alvi to dissolve Parliament after the national assembly's deputy speaker declined to hear a no-confidence motion against Khan. Suri chaired the crucial session after opposition parties filed a no-confidence motion against Speaker Asad Qaiser.
-
From no-trust vote to dissolution of Assembly: Imran Khan's 'surprise' on D-day
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday congratulated Pakistan after the no-trust motion against his government was rejected in the assembly. In an address after the no-trust motion was dismissed, Imran Khan said the assembly will be dissolved and there will be an early election. Outsiders have distributed money for this conspiracy. Now you will decide, not some corrupt people or outsiders. The process for a fresh election, caretaker government, whatever is there, will begin.
