e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 21, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / India returns Chinese soldier who crossed Line of Actual Control: Chinese military

India returns Chinese soldier who crossed Line of Actual Control: Chinese military

The PLA had confirmed late on Monday one of its soldiers had gone “missing” along the LAC on Sunday night and had requested the Indian army to return him according to protocol.

world Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 09:32 IST
Sutirtho Patranobis
Sutirtho Patranobis
Hindustan Times, Beijing
Indian soldiers pay their respects during the funeral of their comrade, Tibetan-origin India's special forces soldier Nyima Tenzin in Leh on September 7, 2020. Tenzin was killed in the latest border showdown with Chinese troops on their contested Himalayan border.
Indian soldiers pay their respects during the funeral of their comrade, Tibetan-origin India's special forces soldier Nyima Tenzin in Leh on September 7, 2020. Tenzin was killed in the latest border showdown with Chinese troops on their contested Himalayan border.(AFP file)
         

India on Wednesday handed over the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) soldier detained after he had crossed the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh on Sunday, the Chinese military said.

He was handed over to Chinese border troops early on Wednesday, PLA said in a brief statement.

“According to the relevant agreement between China and India, a Chinese soldier who was requested by the herders to help find a lost yak was handed over to the Chinese border troops by the Indian side in the early morning of October 21,” said the statement released by the PLA Daily on social media.

The PLA had confirmed late on Monday one of its soldiers had gone “missing” along the LAC on Sunday night and had requested the Indian army to return him according to protocol.

The Indian army on Monday said it had apprehended a Chinese soldier, identified as a colonel, in eastern Ladakh’s Demchok sector after he had strayed across the LAC.

It had also received a request from the PLA enquiring about the whereabouts of the soldier.

The incident comes amid the ongoing border tension with China in eastern Ladakh, where both sides have carried out heavy deployment of soldiers and military equipment.

Issuing a statement on the missing PLA soldier on Monday night, spokesperson of the Western Theatre Command, Col Zhang Shuili said the soldier went missing while looking for lost yaks on the evening of October 18 – he did not identify the soldier.

“After the incident, Chinese border guards took the initiative to report the situation to the Indian side as soon as possible and hoped that the Indian side would assist in search and rescue,” Zhang said in the statement.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said at a press briefing on Tuesday that China hopes India hands over the soldier as soon as possible and works with China to promote the implementation of the consensus reached at the 7th round of talks.

“India’s move (of returning the soldier) is a goodwill gesture ahead of the eighth round talks,” Sun Shihai, an expert at the South Asia Research Center of Sichuan University, told the Global Times.

In September, Chinese state media had branded as spies five Indians who had strayed across the border in Arunachal Pradesh and were detained by the PLA.

The five civilian porters from the Tagin tribe of Arunachal Pradesh went missing early September.

Ahead of their release in the second week of September, state-run nationalistic tabloid, Global Times claimed in a report that five were “spies” working for the Indian army.

The five had disguised themselves as “hunters”, the report said, quoting an anonymous source, adding that they were “India’s intelligence staff”.

“They recently trespassed the China-India border and entered the Shannan prefecture of Tibet,” the report said.

tags
top news
Eye on China, govt to bar universities from pacts with India’s neighbours
Eye on China, govt to bar universities from pacts with India’s neighbours
After Bihar Assembly Election 2020, another reshuffle in Congress on the cards
After Bihar Assembly Election 2020, another reshuffle in Congress on the cards
India hands back PLA soldier who strayed across contested LAC in Ladakh to China
India hands back PLA soldier who strayed across contested LAC in Ladakh to China
LIVE: India records 54,044 new Covid-19 cases as tally crosses 7.6 million mark
LIVE: India records 54,044 new Covid-19 cases as tally crosses 7.6 million mark
30 million frontline workers to get Covid-19 vaccine in phase 1
30 million frontline workers to get Covid-19 vaccine in phase 1
What is ‘human challenge’ that UK cleared for Covid-19 vaccine?
What is ‘human challenge’ that UK cleared for Covid-19 vaccine?
Indian trials on multiple Covid-19 drugs make progress, have Aatmanirbhar Bharat tilt
Indian trials on multiple Covid-19 drugs make progress, have Aatmanirbhar Bharat tilt
During historic ton, Dhawan became 5th player to achieve huge IPL feat
During historic ton, Dhawan became 5th player to achieve huge IPL feat
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 casesIPL 2020Tablighi Jamaat membersOdisha Covid-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In