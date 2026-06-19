India seeks accountability for the bombing of Air India flight by pro-Khalistan terrorists in 1985

“It is unfortunate that even today space is provided to extremist elements who glorify the bombing of AI 182 as well as hold violent protests in Canada during solemn occasions including the anniversary of the Kanishka bombing,” it added.

In a statement released on Wednesday, India’s High Commission in Ottawa stated, “It is deeply painful that many of the perpetrators and co-conspirators of this heinous crime remain free.”

The bombing of the Kanishka by pro-Khalistan terrorists on June 23, 1985, claimed 329 lives, including those of 82 pre-teen children. Of the victims, 268 were Canadian citizens, 27 British, 22 Americans and 24 Indians.

Toronto: India has sought “accountability” while describing as “deeply painful” the reality that many of the perpetrators of the bombing of Air India flight 182, the Kanishka, continue to remain free, even as the 41st anniversary of what is Canada’s worst-ever incident of terrorism approaches.

“Government of India’s long-standing position on appropriate action against the perpetrators of this ghastly tragedy, in order to bring justice to the victims, is well known,” it noted.

Demonstrations in Canada staged by pro-Khalistan elements have at times featured posters of Talwinder Singh Parmar, considered by Canadian authorities to be among the masterminds of the terror attack.

The release cited the statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 12 last year, in which he said, “Our greatest strength is our unity against all forms of terrorism. This is certainly not the era of war, but it is also not the era of terrorism.”

“The memory of those we lost demands that the international community never forgets, and never relents, in its pursuit of accountability,” the High Commission stressed.

Several memorial events are scheduled to be held in Canada on the anniversary of the attack, including in Toronto, Ottawa and Vancouver. The date is marked in the country as the National Day of Remembrance for Victims of Terrorism.