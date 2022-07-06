India should probe Vivo according to law, not discriminate: China
BEIJING: China on Wednesday said it hopes India would conduct investigations into the Chinese smartphone company Vivo according to law and provide a “fair” and “non-discriminatory” business environment for Chinese firms.
China is closely following developments related to the raids on the offices of Vivo in India, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, Zhao Lijian, said on Wednesday when asked about the case.
“As I have stressed many times, the Chinese government always asks Chinese companies to abide by laws and regulations when doing business overseas,” Zhao said on Wednesday.
“In the meantime, we firmly support Chinese companies in safeguarding their lawful rights and interests,” he said.
“We hope the Indian side will conduct investigations and law enforcement in accordance with laws and regulations and earnestly provide a fair, just and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese companies investing and operating in India,” Zhao added.
India’s Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday raided at least 44 premises connected to the company across the country in a money-laundering probe against the Chinese company.
The searches were carried out under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) at locations in several states including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Meghalaya and Maharashtra.
A Vivo India spokesperson was quoted by the Indian media as saying the company was cooperating with authorities.
The raids took place in the backdrop of souring of ties between India and China over military tension along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, a dragging dispute ongoing since May, 2020.
In April, the ED seized ₹5,551 crore belonging to the Chinese company Xiaomi from bank accounts for allegedly violating the foreign exchange law.
In 2020, New Delhi cited security concerns in banning over 300 Chinese apps including TikTok - and tightened norms for Chinese companies investing in India.
-
Brazilian model, sniper killed in Russian military strike in Ukraine: Report
A Brazilian model who had joined the Ukrainian army and trained as a sniper to help fight against invading Russian forces has been killed in combat, according to media reports. Thalita also took part in humanitarian missions and fought the Islamic State in Iraq, according to a report by the Daily Mail. Ex-Brazilian soldier Douglas Burigo, 40, who returned to find Thalita was the only soldier left after the first strike took place, British publication Daily Mail claimed.
-
Beijing announces first vaccine mandate as Omicron clusters break out in China
China's capital Beijing will introduce a vaccine mandate for certain public venues from July 11, the first in the country, as millions in China face new curbs and the country tackles fresh Covid-19 clusters including a karaoke lounge-related outbreak in Shanghai and a spreading one in the tourist city of Xian. Restaurants and public transport are exempt. Those who have health problems and cannot be vaccinated are exempt from the mandate.
-
My job is to 'keep going': British PM amid wave of resignations
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson defied growing calls for him to step down on Wednesday, telling lawmakers he would "keep going" following a wave of resignations from his government including those of two key ministers. Johnson made the remarks in parliament in response to a question from a lawmaker in his own party who asked if the prime minister thought there were any circumstances in which he should resign.
-
Singapore to hang 2nd Indian-origin drug trafficker in 3 months, appeal fails
An Indian-origin Malaysian drug trafficker, Kalwant Singh, is to be executed early Thursday after a Singapore court dismissed a last-minute appeal to delay his sentence. This comes two months after authorities executed another Indian-Malaysian drug trafficker - Nagaenthran Dharmalingam, 34 - whose lawyers and family appealed on grouDharmalingam, who had been on death row for over a decades he was mentally disabled. He had sought a review on grounds he had given information that helped arrest a key suspected drug trafficker.
-
Kaali movie organisers apologise after uproar over ‘offensive’ poster
The university responsible for curating the programme and the museum that provided it a platform issued an apology on Tuesday after uproar over a film with a poster found offensive by Hindu groups in Canada. On the other hand, York University, where the film's director is studying, has supported Leena Manimekalai's artistic freedom. A spokesperson for the university also said its logo was used on the controversial poster “without permission”.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics