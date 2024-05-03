‘India undertaking assassinations inside of Pakistan’: Ex-PM Imran Khan warns about country's situation

Pakistan's jailed ex-PM Imran Khan has warned about the dire security situation in the country and on its borders with Afghanistan and India. Khan alleged that India was undertaking assassinations inside of Pakistan. Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan (REUTERS)

Khan who is currently lodged in the Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi on alleged corruption charges, wrote a column for the UK’s ‘Daily Telegraph’ newspaper, reported news agency PTI.

He said that Pakistan was heading in the direction that caused its split in 1971 when the country lost East Pakistan, now Bangladesh.

“At the same time, it is seeing an upsurge in terrorism and a growing alienation in Balochistan where the issue of enforced disappearances is growing in severity. On Pakistan’s borders, India has already admitted to undertaking assassinations inside of Pakistan and the international border with Afghanistan remains volatile,” wrote Khan.

Khan has blamed the country's military establishment for his situation and claimed that the only thing left to be done was to "murder" him. Khan has reiterated that if anything happens to him or his wife, General Asim Munir – the Chief of Army Staff, will be responsible.

“The military establishment has done all they could against me. All that is left for them is to now murder me,” wrote Khan.

“I have stated publicly that if anything happens to me or my wife (Bushra Bibi), Gen. Asim Munir will be responsible. But I am not afraid because my faith is strong. I would prefer death over slavery,” he said.

Khan also highlighted that Pakistan was facing global isolation amid high inflation, economic crisis and widespread rigging in the recently held Parliamentary elections.

“With an economy in crisis, spiralling prices and a people politically angry at having their electoral mandate stolen and being economically beleaguered, the state stands isolated,” he wrote.

“Unfortunately, instead of accepting the people’s mandate, the military establishment went into a fit of rage and electoral results were manipulated to bring into power the losers. The same vote tampering was seen in the recent by-elections,” said Khan.

In the column, Khan also talked about the situation of judiciary as six judges of the Islamabad High Court have written a letter to the Chief Justice of Pakistan alleging harassment and blackmail including of their families by intelligence agencies.

“This is unprecedented in our history – although, informally, many knew what was happening to the senior judiciary but for such a letter to have come from these judges shows the level of despair, anger and frustration,” wrote Khan.