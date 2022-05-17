Indian American group to host summit gala in US this week

An Indian American Democratic body is hosting a “Dream with Ambition” summit gala this week which will be addressed by Pramila Jayapal, Ro Khanna, Ami Bera, and Raja Krishnamoorthi -- the four Indian American lawmakers.

Organised by the ‘Indian American Impact’ during the AAPI Heritage Month, the event on Wednesday will bring together more than 300 South Asian American community leaders, philanthropists, celebrities and organisers to celebrate and educate, a media release said.

The summit is the latest push by the Impact Project to engage and elevate the Indian American and South Asian community into positions of government power and mobilize the largest growing voting bloc in the country, a media release said.

Among other prominent speakers at the event include Dr Ashish Jha, the White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator, and Vice President Kamala Harris, who is scheduled to deliver her address through a pre-recorded video.