Indian American group to host summit gala in US this week
An Indian American Democratic body is hosting a “Dream with Ambition” summit gala this week which will be addressed by Pramila Jayapal, Ro Khanna, Ami Bera, and Raja Krishnamoorthi -- the four Indian American lawmakers.
Organised by the ‘Indian American Impact’ during the AAPI Heritage Month, the event on Wednesday will bring together more than 300 South Asian American community leaders, philanthropists, celebrities and organisers to celebrate and educate, a media release said.
The summit is the latest push by the Impact Project to engage and elevate the Indian American and South Asian community into positions of government power and mobilize the largest growing voting bloc in the country, a media release said.
Among other prominent speakers at the event include Dr Ashish Jha, the White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator, and Vice President Kamala Harris, who is scheduled to deliver her address through a pre-recorded video.
-
Biden’s new press secretary notes all ‘firsts’ at briefing: ‘I am a Black gay..’
Karine Jean-Pierre held her first briefing as White House press secretary on Monday, observing that her ascension to the role of President Joe Biden's chief spokesperson broke race and sexual-orientation barriers. The daughter of Haitian parents, she was born in Martinique and raised in New York. Jean-Pierre served as former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki's principal deputy until Psaki's resignation on Friday. Jean-Pierre will be the seventh woman to hold the post.
-
Amid Covid outbreak, North Korea's Kim deploys army to battle ‘fever’: 5 points
North Korea has deployed its army as the isolated nation battles a suspicious 'fever,' days after announcing its 'first' Covid-19 case. Even senior members of the ruling Workers' Party's powerful politburo were on the ground, visiting pharmacies and medicine management offices, after leader Kim Jong Un criticised 'ineffective distribution' of drugs, the state Korean Central News Agency said in a report on Tuesday. Overall, 663,910 citizens were under medical treatment.
-
6 more die of ‘fever’ in North Korea amid reports of Covid outbreak
North Korea on Tuesday reported six additional deaths from "fever," days after announcing its first Covid case, and said it was ramping up the military distribution of medicines. Since the country announced its first Covid case last Thursday, leader Kim Jong Un has put himself front and centre of North Korea's disease response, overseeing near-daily emergency Politburo meetings on the outbreak, which he has said is causing "great upheaval" in the country.
-
Taliban dissolve Afghanistan's human rights body, other key agencies
Taliban authorities in Afghanistan dissolved five key departments of the former U.S.-backed government, including the country's Human Rights Commission, deeming them unnecessary in the face of a financial crunch, an official said on Monday. Dissolved was the High Council for National Reconciliation, the once high-powered National Security Council, and the commission for overseeing the implementation of the Afghan constitution. After taking over last year, the Taliban assured the world they would be more moderate.
-
Turkey ‘will not allow’ Sweden, Finland joining NATO: Erdogan
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he won't allow Sweden and Finland to join NATO because of their stances on Kurdish militants, throwing a wrench into plans to strengthen the western military alliance after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. At a press conference in Ankara late Monday, Erdogan poured cold water on expectations that Turkish opposition to the enlargement plan could be easily resolved.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics