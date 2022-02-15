Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Indian embassy in Kyiv asks citizens to leave Ukraine amid rising tensions with Russia
world news

Indian embassy in Kyiv asks citizens to leave Ukraine amid rising tensions with Russia

Russia-Ukraine crisis update: On Monday, the United States said it is relocating its embassy in Kyiv to the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, due to the "dramatic acceleration" in the country.
A person holding the Ukrainian flag during a protest in Kyiv, Ukraine.(REUTERS)
Published on Feb 15, 2022 11:46 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

The Indian Embassy in Ukraine capital Kyiv on Tuesday asked its nationals, particularly students whose stay is not essential, to leave the country temporarily “in view of uncertainties of the current situation”.

On Monday, the United States said it is relocating its embassy in Kyiv to the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, due to the "dramatic acceleration" in the buildup of Russian forces at the country's border.

Meanwhile, United Nations chief Antonio Guterres has spoken to the foreign ministers of Russia and Ukraine, expressing "serious concern" over the heightened tensions between the countries and sought for diplomacy to defuse those tensions.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ukraine
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India Covid 19 Cases
CTET Result 2021
Russia-Ukraine crisis
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP