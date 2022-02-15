Indian embassy in Kyiv asks citizens to leave Ukraine amid rising tensions with Russia

The Indian Embassy in Ukraine capital Kyiv on Tuesday asked its nationals, particularly students whose stay is not essential, to leave the country temporarily “in view of uncertainties of the current situation”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Monday, the United States said it is relocating its embassy in Kyiv to the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, due to the "dramatic acceleration" in the buildup of Russian forces at the country's border.

Meanwhile, United Nations chief Antonio Guterres has spoken to the foreign ministers of Russia and Ukraine, expressing "serious concern" over the heightened tensions between the countries and sought for diplomacy to defuse those tensions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON