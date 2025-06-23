Indian embassy in Qatar urges caution after Iran's missile attack on US base

Indian embassy in Qatar on Monday urged Indians to be cautious after Iran carried out a "devastating and powerful" missile attack on the Al Udeid US airbase in Qatar on Monday, June 23. An interception takes place after Iran's armed forces say they targeted The Al-Udeid base in a missile attack, in Qatar.(REUTERS)

The strikes, which were successfully intercepted, came as an act of retaliation to the ones carried out earlier by US, that hit Iranian nuclear sites on the weekend. Follow Iran Israel conflict live updates

“Please remain calm and follow local news, instructions and guidance provides by Qatari authorities,” the embassy posted on its official X handle.

The defense ministry reaffirmed that the skies and territory of the State of Qatar are safe, and that the country's armed forces are always in a state of readiness to deal with any threat.

Qatar has reported no deaths or injuries in the Iranian strikes.

Iran had informed the US in advance about the attacks via two diplomatic channels, Reuters reported, citing a senior regional source.

Qatar's Ministry of Defense also advised citizens and residents to follow guidance and updates from official sources only, in its official statement.