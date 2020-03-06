e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 06, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / World News / Indian on student visa in US pleads guilty to sexual enticement of minor

Indian on student visa in US pleads guilty to sexual enticement of minor

Sachin Aji Bhaskar faces a maximum penalty of life in prison.

world Updated: Mar 06, 2020 09:58 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Washington
Sachin Aji Bhaskar enticed a victim to engage in a sexual activity with him in August, 2018.
Sachin Aji Bhaskar enticed a victim to engage in a sexual activity with him in August, 2018. (REUTERS)
         

A 23-year-old Indian with a student visa in the US has pleaded guilty to sexual enticement of a minor girl, prosecutors have said.

Sachin Aji Bhaskar faces a maximum penalty of life in prison.

He pleaded guilty before Senior US District Judge William M Skretny to sexual enticement of a minor.

The charge carries a minimum penalty of 10 years in prison, a maximum penalty of life in prison, a fine of USD 250,000 or both, US Attorney James P Kennedy said.

Prosecutors alleged that Bhaskar communicated by text and email with an 11-year-old girl for the purpose of engaging in sexual activity.

Through those communications, Bhaskar enticed the victim to engage in a sexual activity with him in August, 2018, they said.

The sentencing in the case is scheduled for June 17.

tags
top news
Sensex tanks over 1400 points in early trade, Nifty down 360, Yes Bank slips 15%
Sensex tanks over 1400 points in early trade, Nifty down 360, Yes Bank slips 15%
Lot unknown about coronavirus, but rise in temperature may help
Lot unknown about coronavirus, but rise in temperature may help
Anurag Srivastava to replace Raveesh Kumar as MEA spokesperson: Report
Anurag Srivastava to replace Raveesh Kumar as MEA spokesperson: Report
If you are Yes Bank customer, here’s all you need to know
If you are Yes Bank customer, here’s all you need to know
New 2020 Honda WR-V facelift officially revealed ahead of April launch
New 2020 Honda WR-V facelift officially revealed ahead of April launch
How India’s top political leaders responded to the riots in 1947
How India’s top political leaders responded to the riots in 1947
Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed abducted daughters, UK judge rules
Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed abducted daughters, UK judge rules
Watch: Alleged video of Delhi violence on social media; cop recounts ordeal
Watch: Alleged video of Delhi violence on social media; cop recounts ordeal
trending topics
Coronavirus symptomsHarsh ManderDelhi Weather ForecastYes Bank crisisYes Bank customerSensexCoronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news