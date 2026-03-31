Indian-origin man, 27, shot dead in Canada's Surrey in alleged gang crime

A 27-year-old Indian-origin man, believed to be involved in the drug trade, has been killed in a shooting in the city of Surrey in Canada’s British Columbia province, an incident which the police say is allegedly related to organised crime, local media reported. The police connected the shooting to gang killings, saying that a burning vehicle found nearby after the incident is the hallmark of such crimes. (Representational)

According to the Surrey Police’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) statement cited by CTV News, the victim was identified as Jasman Sekhon.

The shooting incident was reported from a townhouse complex in Surrey's Sullivan Heights on Saturday night, in which the 27-year-old man was shot dead, Global News reported.

"Sekhon had previous interactions with the police and was believed to be involved in the drug trade. Early indications suggest this was a targeted incident related to organised crime," the CTV News report said, quoting the IHIT's statement.

How the shooting of the Indian-origin man unfolded in Canada’s Surrey According to witnesses quoted in various local media reports, Jasman Sekhon was first chased by a dark SUV, after which two men stepped out of it and started shooting at him.

The reports added that police officials who arrived at the scene found the victim with gunshot wounds. Paramedics tried to revive the injured Sekhon, but failed as he succumbed to his injuries sustained by multiple gunshots.

The police connected the shooting to gang killings, saying that a burning vehicle found nearby after the incident is the hallmark of such crimes. The investigation into the incident is going on, and the cops are trying to ascertain if the burning vehicle was indeed related to the shooting.

"Investigators are working diligently to determine the circumstances surrounding the homicide and identify all parties involved," the CTV News report quoted Sargent Freda Fong as saying.

Surrey has been a hotbed of gang-related crimes of late, with four shootings being reported in the city in the past 48 hours.