Indian-origin student killed in assault near pub in UK

Updated: Jan 20, 2020 21:58 IST

An Indian-origin student has been killed following an assault near a pub in Nottingham, a city the Midlands region of England.

Nottinghamshire Police said a 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder investigation of Arjun Singh, also aged 20, who was attacked on Saturday evening and died in hospital on Sunday.

“A team of detectives has been working tirelessly on the investigation and a man is now in custody being questioned on suspicion of murder,” said Detective Inspector Richard Monk, of Nottinghamshire Police.

“I would like to reiterate that the family of Arjun have expressed their wishes to retain their privacy at this incredibly difficult time. We still want to hear from witnesses, people with video footage and anyone with information about the incident,” he said.

Singh, a student at Nottingham Trent University, was assaulted near the Slug and Lettuce pub on Long Row in Nottingham. He was taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre nearby but succumbed to his injuries a day later.

His university said it is “shocked and saddened” by the death.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time. We are liaising with the police and will be offering support to students and staff who may be affected by this news,” a Nottingham Trent University spokesperson said.