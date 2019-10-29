e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 29, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 29, 2019

Indian-origin US voters throw their weight behind presidential aspirant Joe Biden

Supporting Joe Biden, Indian-Americans and members of other Asian-American and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) community on October 26 launched “AAPIs for Biden” which seeks to help propel Biden for the presidential elections.

world Updated: Oct 29, 2019 10:53 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Washington
Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, is said to have been gaining momentum as a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate.
Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, is said to have been gaining momentum as a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate.(Bloomberg photo)
         

US voters of Indian-origin and other Asian countries’ descent have thrown their weight behind Democratic presidential aspirant Joe Biden in the race to the 2020 nominations.

Supporting Biden, Indian-Americans and members of other Asian-American and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) community on October 26 launched “AAPIs for Biden” in Las Vegas. “‘AAPIs for Biden’ is a national network of Asian-American and Pacific Islander supporters working to rally the community around Biden’s record of accomplishment, and his vision to heal the damage done by Donald Trump and to rebuild the middle class,” a press release said on Monday.

The ‘AAPIs for Biden’ will recruit, train and deploy members from the network to run phone banks, canvasses, community events, days of action and fundraising activities in support of the campaign, it said.

“(Former) Vice president Biden is the only Democratic candidate who can defeat President Donald Trump in the 2020 elections,” Ajay Jain Bhutoria, national finance committee member of the ‘Biden for President 2020’ group, told PTI. AAPI is the fastest growing racial group in the US and is one of its most diverse community, representing 50 different ethnicities and 100 languages. “The AAPI vote will be decisive in choosing whom Democrats nominate to take on Donald Trump. The future of our community, our country, and the values that make us strong all depends on the movement that we build together, starting here, to elect Joe as the next US president,” said Michelle Kwan, director of surrogates of the ‘Biden for President’.

First Published: Oct 29, 2019 10:53 IST

tags
top news
Shiv Sena warns of ‘other options’ in latest salvo at BJP
Shiv Sena warns of ‘other options’ in latest salvo at BJP
‘Will see what’s happening on ground’: EU team on way to Kashmir
‘Will see what’s happening on ground’: EU team on way to Kashmir
Justice Bobde appointed next CJI, to take oath on Nov 18
Justice Bobde appointed next CJI, to take oath on Nov 18
Not subject to our provisions: ICAO on Pak airspace denial to Modi’s plane
Not subject to our provisions: ICAO on Pak airspace denial to Modi’s plane
Free bus ride for women in Delhi begins, additional marshals for safety
Free bus ride for women in Delhi begins, additional marshals for safety
Donald Trump tweets photo of military dog wounded in Baghdadi raid
Donald Trump tweets photo of military dog wounded in Baghdadi raid
Team India fielding coach declares best ‘Indian fielder of this decade’
Team India fielding coach declares best ‘Indian fielder of this decade’
PM Modi reaches Saudi Arabia, strategic & trade talks top agenda
PM Modi reaches Saudi Arabia, strategic & trade talks top agenda
trending topics
KashmirPM ModiShah Rukh KhanHousefull 4 box office collectionApple AirPods ProShiv SenaDelhiBhai Dooj 2019

don't miss

latest news

India News

World News